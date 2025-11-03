RRB ALP Result 2025 Released at rrbgkp.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

RRB ALP Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Final Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP Final Result 2025 was declared on November 3, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

