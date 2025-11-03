RRB ALP Result 2025 Released at rrbgkp.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

RRB ALP Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Final Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP Final Result 2025 was declared on November 3, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment process can now check their roll numbers in the zone-wise merit list PDF available at rrbgkp.gov.in.
RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Released: Download Merit List PDF at rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB has released the RRB ALP Final Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB on November 3, 2025. The RRB ALP Final Result 2025 is based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT), CBAT and Document Verification cum Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB ALP Final Result 2025.
RRB ALP Result 2025
RRB ALP Result 2025: Overview
The RRB ALP Final Result has been announced on the official website, rrbgkp.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB ALP Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB ALP Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Exam Name
RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025
Conducting Body
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Result Release Date
November 3, 2025
Stages Included
CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, Medical Examination
Result Format
Zone-wise PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
Official Website
rrbgkp.gov.in
Next Step for Selected Candidates
Appointment and joining formalities
How to Download the RRB ALP Merit List PDF?
Candidates can check their RRB ALP result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official RRB Gorakhpur website: rrbgkp.gov.in
- Click on the link titled “RRB ALP Final Result 2025”
- Choose your region (e.g., Gorakhpur, Patna, Bhopal, etc.)
- Download the PDF file
- Search your roll number using Ctrl+F
