RRB ALP Result 2025 Released at rrbgkp.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 3, 2025, 17:01 IST

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 has been released on November 3, 2025, at rrbgkp.gov.in. Candidates can download the zone-wise merit list PDF containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The result is based on CBTs, CBAT, and document verification. Selected candidates will proceed to appointment and joining formalities.

RRB ALP Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Final Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP Final Result 2025 was declared on November 3, 2025 in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment process can now check their roll numbers in the zone-wise merit list PDF available at rrbgkp.gov.in.

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Released: Download Merit List PDF at rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB has released the RRB ALP Final Result 2025 at the official websites of RRB on November 3, 2025. The RRB ALP Final Result 2025 is based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT), CBAT and Document Verification cum Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB ALP Final Result 2025.

RRB ALP Result 2025: Overview

The RRB ALP Final Result has been announced on the official website, rrbgkp.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RRB ALP Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RRB ALP Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Result Release Date

November 3, 2025

Stages Included

CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Result Format

Zone-wise PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Official Website

rrbgkp.gov.in

Next Step for Selected Candidates

Appointment and joining formalities

How to Download the RRB ALP Merit List PDF?

Candidates can check their RRB ALP result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official RRB Gorakhpur website: rrbgkp.gov.in
  • Click on the link titled “RRB ALP Final Result 2025”
  • Choose your region (e.g., Gorakhpur, Patna, Bhopal, etc.)
  • Download the PDF file
  • Search your roll number using Ctrl+F

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
