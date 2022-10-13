RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Download Notice and Updates Here

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards will upload the Group D Answer Key on 14 October 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards have released an important update regarding the RRB Group Exam 2022. The candidates who have attended the Computer Based Test for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 can download RRB Group D Answer Key along with their answer sheet and question paper from 14 October onwards. RRB Group D Answer Key Link will be provided on the official websites where students can log in and check the answers/

Also, if a student finds any answer in the answer key wrong, he/she can raise an objection. The objections can be raised from 15 October to 19 October 2022. The prescribed fee for submitting an objection is Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

RRB conducted the Group D Exam on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell for three months i.e. from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022, at various centres across India in five phases.

The candidates can check more details regarding the answer key and objection method in the PDF privided below.