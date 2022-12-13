RRB Group D Result Date 2022 Announced: Check RRC CEN Level 1 PET Details Here

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result date of the Computer Based Exam held for Group D posts under RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1) from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022. According to the notice, the result is under process and RRB Group D Result Link will be available on or before 24 December 2022 on the official zonal website of the board.
What is After RRB Group D Result 2022 ?
The candidates who clear the RRB Group D Exam 2022 will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D PET will be conducted tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. The official notice reads, "The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways."
In this regard, separate notices will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources.
RRB Group D Expected Cut Off Marks
The exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Students can go through zone-wise cut marks in the table given below:
|
RRB
|
RRB Group D CEN Level 1 Cut-Off Marks
|
RRB Ajmer
|
74-77 Marks
|
RRB Allahabad
|
75-78 Marks
|
RRB Ahemdabad
|
72-73 Marks
|
RRB Bengaluru
|
63-65 Marks
|
RRB Bhopal
|
77-79 Marks
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
72-73 Marks
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar
|
74-77 Marks
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
76-79 Marks
|
RRB Chennai
|
72-74 Marks
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
75-77 Marks
|
RRB Guwahati
|
79-81 Marks
|
RRB Kolkata
|
81-84 Marks
|
RRB Mumbai
|
69-72 Marks
|
RRB Patna
|
80-83 Marks
|
RRB Ranchi
|
78-80 Marks
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
70-74 Marks
RRB CEN Level 1 Result Links
|RRB Zones
|RRB Group D Result Link
|RRB Ahmedabad
|RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result
|RRB Ajmer
|RRB Ajmer Group D Result
|RRB Allahabad
|RRB Allahabad Group D Result
|RRB Bangalore
|RRB Bangalore Group D Result
|RRB Bhopal
|RRB Bhopal Group D Result
|RRB Bhubaneswar
|RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result
|RRB Bilaspur
|RRB Bilaspur Group D Result
|RRB Chandigarh
|RRB Chandigarh Group D Result
|RRB Chennai
|RRB Chennai Group D Result
|RRB Gorakhpur
|RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result
|RRB Guwahati
|RRB Guwahati Group D Result
|RRB Jammu
|RRB Jammu Group D Result
|RRB Kolkata
|RRB Kolkata Group D Result
|RRB Malda
|RRB Malda Group D Result
|RRB Muzaffarpur
|RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Result
|RRB Patna
|RRB Patna Group D Result
|RRB Ranchi
|RRB Ranchi Group D Result
|RRB Schendarabad
|RRB Schendarabad Group D Result
|RRB Siliguri
|RRB Siliguri Group D Result
|RRB Trivandrum
|RRB Trivandrum Group D Result
The board will prepare the final result on new percentile score. Now, the board will include only those candidates in the Merit who have secured the Minimum Percentage of Marks for eligibility in various categories (UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC- 30%, ST-30% )