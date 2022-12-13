RRB Group D Result Date 2022 Announced: Check RRC CEN Level 1 PET Details Here

RRB Group D Result Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards released the date of the result of the online exam for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts). Check Below

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result date of the Computer Based Exam held for Group D posts under RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1) from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022. According to the notice, the result is under process and RRB Group D Result Link will be available on or before 24 December 2022 on the official zonal website of the board.

What is After RRB Group D Result 2022 ?

The candidates who clear the RRB Group D Exam 2022 will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D PET will be conducted tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. The official notice reads, "The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways."

In this regard, separate notices will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources.

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off Marks

The exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Students can go through zone-wise cut marks in the table given below:

RRB RRB Group D CEN Level 1 Cut-Off Marks RRB Ajmer 74-77 Marks RRB Allahabad 75-78 Marks RRB Ahemdabad 72-73 Marks RRB Bengaluru 63-65 Marks RRB Bhopal 77-79 Marks RRB Bilaspur 72-73 Marks RRB Bhubaneshwar 74-77 Marks RRB Chandigarh 76-79 Marks RRB Chennai 72-74 Marks RRB Gorakhpur 75-77 Marks RRB Guwahati 79-81 Marks RRB Kolkata 81-84 Marks RRB Mumbai 69-72 Marks RRB Patna 80-83 Marks RRB Ranchi 78-80 Marks RRB Secunderabad 70-74 Marks

RRB CEN Level 1 Result Links

RRB Zones RRB Group D Result Link RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer Group D Result RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad Group D Result RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore Group D Result RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal Group D Result RRB Bhubaneswar RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur Group D Result RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh Group D Result RRB Chennai RRB Chennai Group D Result RRB Gorakhpur RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati Group D Result RRB Jammu RRB Jammu Group D Result RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata Group D Result RRB Malda RRB Malda Group D Result RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Result RRB Patna RRB Patna Group D Result RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi Group D Result RRB Schendarabad RRB Schendarabad Group D Result RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri Group D Result RRB Trivandrum RRB Trivandrum Group D Result

The board will prepare the final result on new percentile score. Now, the board will include only those candidates in the Merit who have secured the Minimum Percentage of Marks for eligibility in various categories (UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC- 30%, ST-30% )