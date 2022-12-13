RRB Group D Result Date 2022 Announced: Check RRC CEN Level 1 PET Details Here

RRB Group D Result Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards released the date of the result of the online exam for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts). Check Below

RRB Group D Result 2022
RRB Group D Result 2022

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result date of the Computer Based Exam held for Group D posts under RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1)  from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022. According to the notice, the result is under process and RRB Group D Result Link will be available on or before 24 December 2022 on the official zonal website of the board.

What is After RRB Group D Result 2022 ?

The candidates who clear the RRB Group D Exam 2022 will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRB Group D PET will be conducted tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. The official notice reads, "The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways."

In this regard, separate notices will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources.

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off Marks

The exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Students can go through zone-wise cut marks in the table given below:

RRB

RRB Group D CEN Level 1 Cut-Off Marks

RRB Ajmer

74-77 Marks

RRB  Allahabad

75-78 Marks

RRB  Ahemdabad

72-73 Marks

RRB  Bengaluru

63-65 Marks

RRB  Bhopal

77-79 Marks

RRB  Bilaspur

72-73 Marks

RRB  Bhubaneshwar

74-77 Marks

RRB  Chandigarh

76-79 Marks

RRB  Chennai

72-74 Marks

RRB  Gorakhpur

75-77 Marks

RRB  Guwahati

79-81 Marks

RRB  Kolkata

81-84  Marks

RRB  Mumbai

69-72 Marks

RRB  Patna

80-83 Marks

RRB  Ranchi

78-80 Marks

RRB  Secunderabad

70-74 Marks

RRB CEN Level 1 Result Links

RRB Zones RRB Group D Result Link
RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad Group D Result
RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer Group D Result
RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad Group D Result
RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore Group D Result
RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal Group D Result
RRB Bhubaneswar RRB Bhubaneswar Group D Result
RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur Group D Result
RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh Group D Result
RRB Chennai RRB Chennai Group D Result
RRB Gorakhpur RRB Gorakhpur Group D Result
RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati Group D Result
RRB Jammu RRB Jammu Group D Result
RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata Group D Result
RRB Malda RRB Malda Group D Result
RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur Group D Result
RRB Patna RRB Patna Group D Result
RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi Group D Result
RRB Schendarabad RRB Schendarabad Group D Result
RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri Group D Result
RRB Trivandrum RRB Trivandrum Group D Result

 

The board will prepare the final result on new percentile score. Now, the board will include only those candidates in the Merit who have secured the Minimum Percentage of Marks for eligibility in various categories (UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC- 30%, ST-30% )

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next