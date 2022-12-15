RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Group D Result Date, Direct Link and Cut Off

RRB Group D Result 2022: You can get here all the details including Railway Group D Result Date, Direct Link and Cut Off, official website direct link to check CBT 1 Railway Group D result date, CEN 01/2019 sarkari result a t www.rrbcdg.gov.in along with zone-wise cut off and merit list. .

RRB Group D Result 2022 to be declared soon. According to the officials, the RRB Group D result can be declared anytime before December 24, 2022. As per RRB Group D latest update, the result has been compiled and examination authority is doing final scrutiny so as to avoid any technical glitch. Upon completion the RRB Group D result 2022 will be declared on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. The result will be also hosted on all the 23 RRBs regional websites.

The RRB Group D result 2022 will be declared in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The examination authority will declare separate Group D result for each zone. Therefore, candidates are advised to download RRB Group D result 2022 only for the Railway Zone from where they applied for the exam.

Candidates can download Group D Result PDF from the respective RRB zonal websites and check for their examination roll number to know their qualifying status for PET. As per the notification, “ Based on the result of CBT, candidates will be selected for PET. The PET for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from January 2023 onwards. The schedule for PET will be announced separately by all the RRBs”.

RRB Group D Result 2022 LATEST Update:

Group D Result for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process

The Group D Result is tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022.

The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in Group D CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

RRB Group D PET will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards

Separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites regarding PET Dates

Candidates can also download scorecards and cut off marks along with the RRB Group D result. To download result cum scorecards by logging with user ID and password. Based on the RRB Group D Phase 1 result 2022, nearly 3,11,307 candidates will be selected. Railway/RRC will shortlist candidates for PET at the rate of three times of the vacancies which may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration.

RRB Group D Result Date 2022 Announced: Check RRC CEN Level 1 PET Details Here

RRB Group D 2022 exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The RRB Group D Result has been calculated as per the revised marking scheme in which raw marks of candidates has been interpolated into the base shift. This means that the percentile score of each candidate has been converted into normalised marks by inserting the raw marks into the base shift.

RRB Group D 2022 Result:

RRB Group D result 2022 to be announced online mode only. The exam was conducted online in various slots from August 17 to October 11, 2022. A total of 1,15,67,248 candidates have applied for the exam among which nearly 1.2 crore candidates appeared in the exam for a total of total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. Candidates can download RRB Group D result 2022 from the respective official websites of RRBs. However, the direct RRB Group D result download link has been provided on this page. The result PDF will contain the list of qualified candidates selected for PET.

RRB Group D 2022 Result Release Date:

RRB Group D 2022 Result Events RRB Group D 2022 Result Dates RRB Group D CBT exam Phase 1: 17-Aug-2022 to 25-Aug-2022 Phase 2: 26-Aug-2022 to 08-Sep-2022 Phase 3: 08-Sep-2022 to 19-Sep-2022 Phase 4: 19-Sep-2022 to 07-Oct-2022 Phase 5: 06-Oct-2022 to 11-Oct-2022 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) First or second week of January 2023 Declaration of result On or before December 24, 2022 Declaration of final result To be notified

RRB Group D Result 2022 Download Link:

The result will be announced on the official website and in PDF format containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected based on the cutoff score. The Direct Link to Download RRB Group D Result 2022 is rrbcdg.gov.in

Candidates can also visit any of the 23 RRBs to download RRB Group D result. The result will be hosted on rrbcdg.gov.in as well as on RRBs websites. However, candidates are advised to visit only those zonal RRB websites from which they have appeared in the examination.

RRB Group D Result 2022 Roll Number Wise

The RRB Group D Phase 1 result contains the roll number of candidates who have been selected for the next round of the selection process. To know the status of exam qualifying, candidates have to search for their exam roll number in the result PDF.

How to Check RRB Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure

The stepwise process is given below download RRB Group D Result.

Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of RRBs

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the result link

Step 3: Clicking the link, the result PDF will opens

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it

Zone-Wise Railway Group D Result Links

Candidates can check the table below to find the RRB Group D result links.

Zone Wise RRBs Zone Wise RRB Group D Result links RRB Group D Result for Ajmer http://rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Allahabad http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bangalore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bhopal https://rrbbhopal.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bhubaneswar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Ranchi http://rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Secunderabad http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Group D Result for Trivendrum https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Group Result for Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Group D Merit List 2022:

The RRB Group D result & merit list contains the roll number of qualified candidates as per the marks and rank. The merit list will be prepared as per the candidates marks obtained in the examination. Candidates scoring higher marks have placed high in merit. While preparing the list category wise qualifying marks have been also considered.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2022

The examination authority will also release the RRB Group D scorecard for all candidates who appear in the exam. The scorecard will be released after the declaration of the result which can be downloaded using their examination credentials like roll/registration number and date of birth. RRB Group D scorecard contains the candidates normalised marks and shortlisting status on the scorecard.

RRB Group D result PDF comprises the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. while RRB Group D scorecard contains the following details:

Name of candidates

Roll number

Registration number

Raw score

Pr-rata score

Normalised scores

Qualifying status

RRB Group D Result 2022: Qualifying Marks for CBT

The RRB Group D result has been prepared based on the minimum qualifying marks. Candidates who have scored more than the cutoff sore has been considered for shortlisting for the next round i.e. PET. The RRB Group D qualifying marks have been calculated out of 100 total marks. Candidates check the table below to know the category wise qualifying marks.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

RRB Group D Result 2022: Score Calculation Process

The RRB Group D CBT score has been calculated as per the marking scheme released by the RRBs. Based on the marking scheme prescribed for each correct answer attempt one (1) has been provided while for each incorrect 1/3 marks are deducted. The score is calculated based on the number of correct answers after applying the penalty for wrong answers.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Percentitle Based Normalisation

RRBs has adopted percentitle-based normalisation for deriving RRB Group D scores. The percentitle-based normalisation has been adopted to normalise the difficulty level of questions asked in the various exam slots.

The percentile score indicates the relative performance of candidates who appeared for the examination. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees.

The percentile score indicates the number of candidates who have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each shift will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirableIn percentitle-based normalisation, the marks obtained between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles

The percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists

The percentile scores for the raw score of all the candidates for all the shifts will be merged and called the RRC scores which will then be used for the compilation of results and further processing for deciding the merit allocation

The percentile scores will be calculated up to 5 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties

In case of two or more candidates secure same normalised percentile score, their merit position will be determined by age criteria. The older person will be placed at higher merit and in case age being same, then alphabetical order (A to Z) of the name shall be taken into account to break the tie

Formula for Percentile-Based Normalisation

The Percentile score of a Candidate for a particular shift will be calculated as below:

Percentile Score =Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Shift’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the ’Shift’ X 1000

RRB Group D Revised Marking Scheme

RRB Group D score has been calculated based on the revised marking scheme. Under which the percentile score of each candidate has been converted by RRBs into normalised marks by interpolation of the raw marks into the base shift. The calculation of base shift has been done using the standard mathematical formula of interpolation. The purpose of interpolation of the raw marks into the base shift is done to decide the minimum qualifying marks as well as giving weightage in marks to CCAA candidates.

RRB Group D Cut off 2022:

The minimum marks required to qualify the exam is called cutoff score. It is the score of qualified candidates who have been selected for the next round of examination. The cutoff score for each category varies from each other because the qualifying marks criteria.

RRB Group D Previous Year Cut off

Candidates can check the table below to check RRB Group D cutoff score of previous year. The previous data has been provided for reference so that candidates can understand their probability of selection for the next round. The RRB Group D cutoff 2022 will be provided once it will be released by examination authority.