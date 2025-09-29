RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 2570 Junior Engineer Vacancies – Notification Soon

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
The RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice is out, announcing 2570 vacancies for JE, DMS, and CMA posts under CEN 05/2025. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 31 to November 30, 2025. The detailed notification will be released on October 30 at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Notification 2025 Soon
RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice. RRB has announced a total of 2570 vacancies for various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN 05/2025. The short notice has been released on the employment newspapers and the detailed notification is expected to get released on Octoer 30, 2025.
The RRB JE recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice is officially out for the recruitment of 2570 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies across various zones. Candidates who have completed a Diploma or Degree in Engineering can start preparing for posts like Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The RRB JE 2025 application process will start on October 31, 2025 and it will continue till November 30, 2025. Visit after visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Notification 2025: Overview

The RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice has been released for 2570 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online between October 30 and November 30, 2025. Check the table below for RRB JE Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Notification Number

CEN 05/2025

Posts Offered

Junior Engineer (JE), DMS, CMA

Total Vacancies

2570

Application Start Date

31 October 2025

Application End Date

30 November 2025

Exam Date

To be notified

Eligibility

Diploma/Degree in Engineering

Age Limit

18–33 years (as on 01.01.2026)

Selection Process

CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, Medical Exam

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification and Important Dates

The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released on September 29, 2025, and the official notification is expected to get released on October 30, 2025. Check the table below for RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025 important dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release (Short Notice)

September 29, 2025

Online Application Start

October 31, 2025

Last Date to Apply

November 30, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

RRB JE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the RRB Junior Engineer vacancies must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:

  • JE: Diploma or Degree in relevant engineering discipline
  • DMS: Diploma/Degree in Engineering
  • CMA: B.Sc. with Chemistry/Physics or equivalent

Age Limit:

  • Minimum: 18 years
  • Maximum: 33 years (as on 01.01.2026)
  • Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen as per government norms

How to Apply Online for RRB JE Notification 2025?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online for RRB JE Notification 2025 after visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Check the step by step process below to apply for RRB JE Notification 2025

  • Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the apply online button of RRB JE Notification 2025
  • Upload documents including photograph, signature, and certificates.
  • Pay the application fee:
  • General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500
  • SC/ST/PwD/Female/ESM: Rs 250
  • Submit and print the application for future reference

