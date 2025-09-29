RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 2570 Junior Engineer Vacancies – Notification Soon

RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice. RRB has announced a total of 2570 vacancies for various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN 05/2025. The short notice has been released on the employment newspapers and the detailed notification is expected to get released on Octoer 30, 2025.
The RRB JE recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025.
RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT
The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice is officially out for the recruitment of 2570 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies across various zones. Candidates who have completed a Diploma or Degree in Engineering can start preparing for posts like Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The RRB JE 2025 application process will start on October 31, 2025 and it will continue till November 30, 2025. Visit after visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB JE Notification 2025: Overview
The RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice has been released for 2570 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online between October 30 and November 30, 2025. Check the table below for RRB JE Notification 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Notification Number
|
CEN 05/2025
|
Posts Offered
|
Junior Engineer (JE), DMS, CMA
|
Total Vacancies
|
2570
|
Application Start Date
|
31 October 2025
|
Application End Date
|
30 November 2025
|
Exam Date
|
To be notified
|
Eligibility
|
Diploma/Degree in Engineering
|
Age Limit
|
18–33 years (as on 01.01.2026)
|
Selection Process
|
CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, Medical Exam
RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification and Important Dates
The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released on September 29, 2025, and the official notification is expected to get released on October 30, 2025. Check the table below for RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025 important dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release (Short Notice)
|
September 29, 2025
|
Online Application Start
|
October 31, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
To be announced
RRB JE 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the RRB Junior Engineer vacancies must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
- JE: Diploma or Degree in relevant engineering discipline
- DMS: Diploma/Degree in Engineering
- CMA: B.Sc. with Chemistry/Physics or equivalent
Age Limit:
- Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 33 years (as on 01.01.2026)
- Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen as per government norms
How to Apply Online for RRB JE Notification 2025?
Interested candidates will be able to apply online for RRB JE Notification 2025 after visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Check the step by step process below to apply for RRB JE Notification 2025
- Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the apply online button of RRB JE Notification 2025
- Upload documents including photograph, signature, and certificates.
- Pay the application fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 500
- SC/ST/PwD/Female/ESM: Rs 250
- Submit and print the application for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation