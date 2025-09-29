RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 2570 Junior Engineer Vacancies – Notification Soon

RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Notification 2025 Short Notice. RRB has announced a total of 2570 vacancies for various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN 05/2025. The short notice has been released on the employment newspapers and the detailed notification is expected to get released on Octoer 30, 2025.

The RRB JE recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice is officially out for the recruitment of 2570 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies across various zones. Candidates who have completed a Diploma or Degree in Engineering can start preparing for posts like Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The RRB JE 2025 application process will start on October 31, 2025 and it will continue till November 30, 2025. Visit after visiting the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.