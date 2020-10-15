Study at Home
Activated - RRB MI 2020 Exam Application Status CEN 03/2019 Activated @all regional websites of RRB, Check Zone Wise RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Application Status Here

RRB MI 2020 Exam Application Status: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has enabled the application status link on all regional official website of RRBs to check the application status of  RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2020 CEN 03/2019. Candidates who applied for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment can check their application status at the concerned website of RRB. Candidates can directly access the respective website by clicking on the website link given in the table below. 

Oct 15, 2020 13:09 IST
RRB MI Exam 2020 Application Status
Candidates are required to entering the Application Registration Number and Date of Birth on the login page available on the official website. The link for checking RRB MI 2020 Exam Application Status will  be available till 20 October 2020 till 23.59. All candidates are advised to check their application status as soon as possible before the closure of the application link. 

The notice further says candidates will be able to check the status of their applications through the LINK provided on the websites of RRBs. Status of applications can be viewed by entering the Application Registration Number and Date of Birth of the candidates. If any candidate has forgotten his registration number, the same can be accessed through the ‘Forgotten Registration ID’ tab provided on the link. The link will be active from 15 October from 10 am to 20 October 2020 till 23.59 PM.

All those candidates whose application has been rejected will have to send their SMS and E-mail through their registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application.

The decision of RRBs on the application status of the candidates is final and binding. RRBs will not entertain any correspondence from the candidates regarding eligibility status.

According to notice, The candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency furnished by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidate coming to the notice of RRBs at any stage of the recruitment process.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued notification for 1663 vacancies in February 2019/ The online application process was started from 8 March 2019 and continued till 30 April 2019. This drive is being conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Stenographer Hindi / English, Junior Translator Hindi, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant, Cook and others.

As per updates, RRB MI 2019-20 Exam is to be conducted on 15 December 2020. All candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Candidates would be able to check division wise application status through the provided link given in the table.

RRB MI 2020 Exam Application Status Notice

 

RRB Regions

RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status

RRB Ahmedabad

Click Here

RRB Ajmer

Click Here

RRB Allahabad

Click Here

RRB Bangalore

Click Here

RRB Bhubhaneshwar

Click Here

RRB Bilaspur

Click Here

RRB Chandigarh

Click Here

RRB Chennai

Click Here

RRB Gorakhpur

Click Here

RRB Guwahati

Click Here

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

Click Here

RRB Kolkata

Click Here

RRB Bhopal

Click Here

RRB Malda

Click Here

RRB Mumbai

Click Here

RRB Muzaffarpur

Click Here

RRB Patna

Click Here

RRB Ranchi

Click Here

RRB Secunderabad

Click Here

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Click Here

RRB Siliguri

Click Here

 

