RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Categories Wise Railway MI Marks

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off will be released along with the exam result. Candidates must score higher than the category-wise cut off marks to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are announced separately for each RRB region. Several factors, such as exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and total number of candidates, influence the cut off every year. This article provides details of the previous years’ cut off, expected cut off, and other important updates related to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025 helps candidates understand the score they should aim for to stay ahead in the competition. The expected cut off marks for different categories are given below based on exam trends and analysis. Candidates can use these figures to plan their preparation strategy more effectively.

Categories Expected Cut Off Marks Unreserved/General 70 – 76 OBC 65 – 70 EWS 60 – 66 SC 55 – 60 ST 50 – 55 Candidates can check the expected cut off scores for Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) in the table below: Categories Expected Cut Off Marks Unreserved/General 140 – 152 OBC 130 – 140 EWS 120 – 132 SC 110 – 122 ST 100 – 111 How to Check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025? Candidates can easily check and download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 from the official RRB website. Follow these simple steps: Step 1: Visit the official RRB website. Step 2: Go to the Notification or Latest Updates section on the homepage. Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off Marks” and click on it.

