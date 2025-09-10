RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Categories Wise Railway MI Marks

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 10, 2025, 13:33 IST

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 will be released with the exam results. It varies by region and Categories. Factors like exam difficulty, vacancies, and number of candidates influence it. This article covers expected cut off marks, previous year cut offs, region-wise details, and steps to check the official cut off to help candidates plan preparation and qualify for the next selection stage.

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off will be released along with the exam result. Candidates must score higher than the category-wise cut off marks to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are announced separately for each RRB region. Several factors, such as exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and total number of candidates, influence the cut off every year.

This article provides details of the previous years’ cut off, expected cut off, and other important updates related to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025 helps candidates understand the score they should aim for to stay ahead in the competition. The expected cut off marks for different categories are given below based on exam trends and analysis. Candidates can use these figures to plan their preparation strategy more effectively.

Categories

Expected Cut Off Marks

Unreserved/General

70 – 76

OBC

65 – 70

EWS

60 – 66

SC

55 – 60

ST

50 – 55

Candidates can check the expected cut off scores for Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) in the table below:

Categories

Expected Cut Off Marks

Unreserved/General

140 – 152

OBC

130 – 140

EWS

120 – 132

SC

110 – 122

ST

100 – 111

How to Check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can easily check and download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 from the official RRB website. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Go to the Notification or Latest Updates section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off Marks” and click on it.

Step 4: The cut off marks for all categories will be displayed. You can download or save the list for reference.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Previous Year Cut Off

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the minimum scores required to qualify for different stages of the exam. The cut off is influenced by factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and overall candidate performance.

The region-wise RRB MI Cut Off from previous years is provided below to assist candidates in planning their preparation. Aspirants should refer to the cut off specific to their RRB region to set realistic target scores.

RRB MI Ahmedabad Cut-Off

rrb-ahemedabad

RRB MI Ajmer Cut-Off

rrb-mi-ajmer

RRB MI Bhopal Cut-Off

rrb-bhopal

RRB MI Bhubneshwar Cut-Off

rrb-bhubnesh (1)

RRB MI Bilaspur Cut-Off

rrb-bilaspur

RRB MI Chandigarh Cut-Off

rrb-chandigarh (1)

RRB MI Chennai Cut-Off

rrb-chennai

RRB MI Guwahati Cut-Off

rrb-guwahati

RRB MI Jammu Cut-Off

rrb-jammu

RRB MI Kolkata Cut-Off

rrb-kolkata

RRB MI Malda Cut-Off

rrb-malda

RRB MI Mumbai Cut-Off

rrb-mumbai

RRB MI Patna Cut-Off

rrb-patna

RRB MI Ranchi Cut-Off

rrb-ranchi

RRB MI Secunderabad Cut-Off

rrb-secunderabad

RRB MI Thiruvananthapuram Cut-Off

rrb-thiruvanathapuram

RRB MI Allahabad Cut-Off

rrb-allahabadd (1)

Factors Determining the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off

Candidates must score above the official cut off marks to move forward in the RRB Ministerial and Isolated recruitment process. Understanding the factors that influence the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off can help focus the preparation and aim for the required scores. The following are the key factors:

  1. Number of Candidates Appearing for the Exam

  2. Exam Difficulty Level

  3. Total Number of Vacancies

  4. Number of Qualifying Candidates

