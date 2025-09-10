RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Categories Wise Railway MI Marks

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off will be released along with the exam result. Candidates must score higher than the category-wise cut off marks to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks are announced separately for each RRB region. Several factors, such as exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and total number of candidates, influence the cut off every year.
This article provides details of the previous years’ cut off, expected cut off, and other important updates related to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Expected Cut Off 2025 helps candidates understand the score they should aim for to stay ahead in the competition. The expected cut off marks for different categories are given below based on exam trends and analysis. Candidates can use these figures to plan their preparation strategy more effectively.
|
Categories
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved/General
|
70 – 76
|
OBC
|
65 – 70
|
EWS
|
60 – 66
|
SC
|
55 – 60
|
ST
|
50 – 55
Candidates can check the expected cut off scores for Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) in the table below:
|
Categories
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved/General
|
140 – 152
|
OBC
|
130 – 140
|
EWS
|
120 – 132
|
SC
|
110 – 122
|
ST
|
100 – 111
How to Check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily check and download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 from the official RRB website. Follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.
Step 2: Go to the Notification or Latest Updates section on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off Marks” and click on it.
Step 4: The cut off marks for all categories will be displayed. You can download or save the list for reference.
Also Check:
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Previous Year Cut Off
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the minimum scores required to qualify for different stages of the exam. The cut off is influenced by factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and overall candidate performance.
The region-wise RRB MI Cut Off from previous years is provided below to assist candidates in planning their preparation. Aspirants should refer to the cut off specific to their RRB region to set realistic target scores.
RRB MI Ahmedabad Cut-Off
RRB MI Ajmer Cut-Off
RRB MI Bhopal Cut-Off
RRB MI Bhubneshwar Cut-Off
RRB MI Bilaspur Cut-Off
RRB MI Chandigarh Cut-Off
RRB MI Chennai Cut-Off
RRB MI Guwahati Cut-Off
RRB MI Jammu Cut-Off
RRB MI Kolkata Cut-Off
RRB MI Malda Cut-Off
RRB MI Mumbai Cut-Off
RRB MI Patna Cut-Off
RRB MI Ranchi Cut-Off
RRB MI Secunderabad Cut-Off
RRB MI Thiruvananthapuram Cut-Off
RRB MI Allahabad Cut-Off
Factors Determining the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off
Candidates must score above the official cut off marks to move forward in the RRB Ministerial and Isolated recruitment process. Understanding the factors that influence the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off can help focus the preparation and aim for the required scores. The following are the key factors:
-
Number of Candidates Appearing for the Exam
-
Exam Difficulty Level
-
Total Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Qualifying Candidates
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation