RRB NTPC 2020: Railway unlikely to announce NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2020 Date before July, Details Here

RRB NTPC 2020: It is expected that the RRB NTPC Exam 2020 dates for CBT 1 will be announced before 1 July 2020 as per media sources. All aspirants will be able to check the RRB NTPC Exam 2020 dates on all regional official websites of RRB.

A few days back, the Railway has cancelled the tender date for hiring ECA due to COVID-19 and extension of nationwide lockdown. The tender bidding process will conclude till 8 June 2020. After that, the Railway will announce RRB NTPC Exam 2020 dates.

Railway had announced 35,208 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under RRB/CEN 01/2019 wherein more than 2.5 lakhs of applications have been received by the Railway Recruitment Board.

The online application process for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam was started on 1 March 2020 and ended on 30 March 2020. Since then, the exam is deferred. The railway will hire candidates on the basis of Candidates performance in 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. The candidate who will qualify in the first round will be called for the further recruitment process.

The final shortlisted candidates will be hired for the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master etc.

Earlier, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Stated that the NTPC Exam will be conducted by Exam Conducting Agency and all the exam-related activities will be handled by ECA. It is also expected that the ECA will first release the application status link and then release the exam date. After that, the candidates will be able to download the admit cards through all regional websites of RRB. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for RRB 2020 Latest Updates.