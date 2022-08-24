RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for CBTST Exam at rrbcdg.gov.in; Get Download Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in. Download From Provided Link Below.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chandigarh has uploaded the admit card of Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test (CBTST) for re-examination for candidates of Shift-I cancelled on 12 August 2022. Such candidates can download RRB NTPC CBTST Admit Card by visiting RRB NTPC Admit Card Weblink provided to download the e-call letter on the official website of RRB Chandigarh i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBTST Re-Exam will be held on 27 August 2022. They are required to take a printout of the admit card and appear at the allotted exam centre on the scheduled date and time.

RRB NTPC Admit Card Download Link for CBTST

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 ?

In the first step, visit the official website of RRB Chandigarh - rrbcdg.gov.in The homepage will be opened where you need to click on ‘CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) for Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I cancelled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to download e-call letter’ Enter your ‘पंजीकरण संख्या/ Registration Number’ and ‘User Password (Date of Birth)’ Login into your account Download RRB NTPC Skill Test Admit Card Take a printout of the admit card for future use

RRB NTPC CBTST Exam 2022

The candidates will be required to type 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) in English and 24 words in Hindi. The typing skill test is qualifying in nature for Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Time Keeper Posts.

Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided in the official website of respective RRBs. The language will automatically be selected for typing in English if f the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time.