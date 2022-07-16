RRB NTPC Aptitude Test 2022 Exam City, Date and Travel Pass to Release on 20 July, Check CBAT Details Here

RRB NTPC Aptitude Test 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded a notice regarding the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). According to the notice, RRB NTPC CBAT will be held on 30 July 2022 and the students can check Exam City & Date and download Travelling Pass (for SC/ST candidates) will from the regional websites of RRB by 20 July 2022.

Shortlisted candidates in RRB NTPC Phase 2 can appear for RRB NTPC CBAT on the scheduled date and time.

What is RRB NTPC Aptitude Test Admit Card Date 2022 ?

Candidates can download RRB NTPC CBAT Admit Card 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and the date intimation link. RRB NTPC Aptitude Test Link is expected on 26 July 2022.

As per the official notice, “Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (available in the Websites of RRBs) at the time of entry for CBAT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT. Aadhaar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. 8. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.”

On the basis of performance in NTPC CBT 2 and CBAT, candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Candidates shall be finally appointed after passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

RRB NTPC Aptitude Test Date Notice