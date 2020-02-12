RRB NTPC Exam Date 2020 Updates: NTPC Exam Date Postponed by Railway Recruitment Boards

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)is yet to release the exam dates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Various fake notifications are being circulating on social media. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of RRBs for NTPC Exam 2020.



RRB last notice on NTPC 2019-20 exam was published on 14 October 2019. It was mentioned in the notice the exam has postponed which was earlier scheduled between June and September 2019.

In the month of November 2019, RRB NTPC Exam Date Notice was circulated among students through various sources. As per the notice, RRB NTPC exam city and date intimation will be on 13 March 2020. RRB NTPC Admit Card will be available 4 days prior to the exam and the CBT Exam mock link for first stage will be activated on 17 March 2020. Also, it is mentioned that the RRB NTPC CBT Second Stage Exam is scheduled on from 28 March to 30 April 2020.

The notice is a fake as no official notice is uploaded by Regional RRBs on official website and the exam pattern is also different. As per the notice, there will be 100 questions of 90 marks. But, as per the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 official notice, NTPC CBT first stage exam will have 120 questions on general awareness (50 Questions), Mathematics (35 Questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Questions).

All candidates who have applied to RRB NTPC 2019 are advised not to trust these false viral notices from Social Media and Other Sources. The candidates should cross check the official sites of regional RRBs for exam updates.

The notice further states that the RRB NTPC revised schedule will be published on the RRB official websites later on.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment is being done for filling up 35,277 posts in Railways including sJunior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, and Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk etc.

