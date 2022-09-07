RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 (Out): Download Score Card, Cut Off, Roll Number, PDF Here

RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has uploaded the selection list and cut-off marks of the Level 6 Exam. Candidates can check the region-wise link here.

RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the Level 6 Exam held under Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) on RRB Ranchi, Bilaspur, Malda, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, on Jammu and Kashmir Website. Those who have attended RRB NTPC Level 6 Exam can download RRB NTPC Result 2022. The board has prepared a pdf for the selected candidates and cut-off the exam. The candidates can also check the individual marks of the exam.

RRB NTPC Score Card Link

The Result Link for remaining RRBs shall also be released on their website.

According to the Result Notice, "Shortlisted candidates will be called for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 6, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT, Aptitude Test (for the post of Station Master) and the priority for various posts in level 6, furnished by them in the online application. This list of shortlisted candidates for DV is drawn equal to the revised vacancies published on the websites of RRBs, subject to the availability of eligible candidates."

What is RRB NTPC DV Date ?

The date for Document Verification (DV) will be announced in due course on the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website.



It is to be noted that, the candidates will be required to Medical Exam at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRB after the successful completion of DV. The candidates should be prepared to stay for three to four days. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs.24/-. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV and medical examination. The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with one set of photocopies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e-call letter.

How to Download RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 ?

You are first required to visit the regional website of the board. For example RRB Mumbai i.e. rrbmumbai.gov.in Now, go to 'CEN 01/2019 - NTPC Graduate/Undergraduate Categories and then click on 'CLICK TO VIEW RESULT & CUT OFF LEVEL 6 FOR CEN 01/2019 (NTPC POSTS)' Download RRB NTPC Level 6 Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

