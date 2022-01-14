RRB NTPC Result 2021-22 CBT 1 (OUT) : Get Marks Link; Cutoff, Shortlisted Candidates for 2nd Stage CBT

RRB NTPC Result 2021 has been released for all phases on RRB Regional Websites: Check PDF Links, Cut-Off PDF Link and Other Details

RB NTPC Result 2021-22 Download Link: Big update for all the aspirants who have appeared in RRB NTPC exam 2020-21 under 7 phases i.e. from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Result for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4, Phase 5, Phase 6, Phase 7. RRB NTPC Result Links are uploaded on RRB Patna, Bilaspur, Chennai,Muzaffarpur, Bangalore, Siliguri, Bhubneshwar, Secunderabad. RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Links for other regions shall be available soon on the official websites. Shortlisted candidates will appear for CBT 2 which is scheduled from 14th February 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on 11 Feb 2022. You can download RRB NTPC Result and Check Cut-Off Links from the official website of RRBs or by clicking on the link given in the below table:

Candidates can check their marks and their qualifying status for 2nd Stage CBT by logging through Registration Number and Date of Birth. On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. RRB NTPC Score Card Link will be activated soon.

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2021?

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of RRB Region for which you have applied. For example -rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link of the result - 'Result of 1st stage (CBT) for NTPC (Undergraduate Level 2) Post against CEN 01/2019'

Step 3: Download RRB NTPC Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print-out of the homepage

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022

Candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF will have to appear for 2nd stage of exam. RRB NTPC CBT 2for the posts under each level for the provisionally qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled from 14th February 2022 till 18th February 2022. All these candidates shall be advised through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card is expected to release on 11 February 2022.

Candidates can check qualifying marks and details related to vacancies by visiting the link below:

