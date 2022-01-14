JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC Result 2021-22 CBT 1 (OUT) : Get Marks Link; Cutoff, Shortlisted Candidates for 2nd Stage CBT

RRB NTPC Result 2021 has been released for all phases on RRB Regional Websites: Check PDF Links, Cut-Off PDF Link and Other Details

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 21:43 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2021
RRB NTPC Result 2021

RB NTPC Result 2021-22 Download Link: Big update for all the aspirants who have appeared in RRB NTPC exam 2020-21 under 7 phases i.e. from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Result for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4, Phase 5, Phase 6, Phase 7. RRB NTPC Result Links are uploaded on RRB Patna, Bilaspur, Chennai,Muzaffarpur, Bangalore, Siliguri, Bhubneshwar, Secunderabad. RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Links for other regions shall be available soon on the official websites. Shortlisted candidates will appear for CBT 2 which is scheduled from 14th February 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on 11 Feb 2022. You can download RRB NTPC Result and Check Cut-Off Links from the official website of RRBs or by clicking on the link given in the below table:

RRB NTPC Score Card 2021

Candidates can check their marks and their qualifying status for 2nd Stage CBT by logging through Registration Number and Date of Birth. On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options. RRB NTPC Score Card Link will be activated soon.

RRB NTPC Marks Link - Soon

RRB NTPC Result Links

RRB Regions

RRB NTPC Result Download Link 

RRBs Website

RRB Muzaffarpur

(Undergraduate Level 2)

(Undergraduate Level 3)

(Graduate Level 6)

 (Graduate Level 5) Posts

(NTPC Graduate Level 5 Posts)

NTPC Graduate Level 6 Post)

NTPC Undergraduate Level 3 Post

https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

RRB NTPC Chennai Result Download Link

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

UG 1

UG 2

Graduate 1

Graduate 2

 

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Result  Download Link

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

RRB Ajmer NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad

RRB Allahabad NTPC Result Download Link

http://rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Siliguri

SHORTLISTING OF CANDIDATES REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-6

SHORTLISTING OF CANDIDATES REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-5

SHORTLISTING OF CANDIDATES REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-4

SHORTLISTING OF CANDIDATES REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-3

SHORTLISTING OF CANDIDATES REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-2

 

http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB Bhubhaneshwar

RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Result Download Link

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

Level 2 Posts

Level 3 Posts

Level 5 Posts

Level 6 Posts

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

RRB Guwahati NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

RRB Jammu NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata

RRB Kolkata NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhopal NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Malda

RRB Malda NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

RRB Mumbai NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Patna

List 1

List 2

List 3

List 4

 

 

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi NTPC Result Download Link

https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Result Download Link

http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Thiruvanathapuram

RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Result Download Link

https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

 

RRB NTPC Cut-Off Links

RRB NTPC Chennai Cut-Off PDF Link

RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur Cut-Off PDF Link

RRB NTPC Siliguri Cut-Off:

CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-6 POSTS

CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-5 POSTS

CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-4 POSTS

CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-3 POSTS

CUT-OFF MARKS FOR THE CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED REGARDING 2nd STAGE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT-II) FOR LEVEL-2 POSTS

RRB Bangalore Cut-Off

Cut-Off marks for Level-2 Categories

Cut-Off marks for Level-3 Categories

Cut-Off marks for Level-5 Categories

RRB Bilaspur Cut-Off

Cut-off Marks - Level 2 Posts

Cut-off Marks - Level 3 Posts

Cut-off Marks - Level 5 Posts

Cut-off Marks - Level 6 Posts

RRB Patna Cut-Off

Cut off marks of LEVEL-2

Category Nos.- 10,11 & 13

Cut off marks of LEVEL-3, Category No.- 9

Cut off marks of LEVEL-5, Category Nos.- 3,4,5 & 6

Cut off marks of LEVEL-6, Category Nos.- 1 & 2

 

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2021?

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of RRB Region for which you have applied. For example -rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link of the result - 'Result of 1st stage (CBT) for NTPC (Undergraduate Level 2) Post against CEN 01/2019' 

Step 3: Download RRB NTPC Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print-out of the homepage

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022

Candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF will have to appear for 2nd stage of exam. RRB NTPC CBT 2for the posts under each level for the provisionally qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled from 14th February 2022 till 18th February 2022. All these candidates shall be advised through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card is expected to release on 11 February 2022.

Candidates can check qualifying marks and details related to vacancies by visiting the link below:

RRB NTPC Qualifying Mark and Vacancies Details

 

 

FAQ

What is RRB NTPC 2 Date ?

RRB NTPC 2 Exam will be held from 14 to 18 Feb 2022.

What is RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected on 11 Feb 2022.

How to check NTPC Marks ?

RRB will soon release the link of score card very soon on the offiical websites.

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2022 ?

The candidates can check the list of selected candidates by clicking on the result link given on the official website of RRBS.
