RRB NTPC Result 2022 CEN 01/2019 Released for Stage 1, Check Cut Off Marks & Score Card Direct Download Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2022 CEN 01/2019 Released for Stage 1 has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on all regional websites of RRB. Check Cut Off Marks & Score Card Direct Download Link Here.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the stage 1 result of CEN -01/2019 Posts of NTPC Graduate - Post Graduate on all regional official websites of RRB. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 can download their results along with scorecards and cut-off marks through the official regional website of RRB.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 was conducted from 28 December to 31 July 2021 at various exam centres. Those who have been successfully qualified in stage 1 are eligible to appear in stage 2. The candidates have been shortlisted as per the merit in 1st stage CBT duly considering their order of preference for various posts. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD, and ExSM for all subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

For the ease of candidates, we have provided a table mentioning all regional websites and a direct link to the result. Candidates can directly download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result along with the scorecard and cut off by clicking on the provided links.

Download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result