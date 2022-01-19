JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC Result 2022 CEN 01/2019 Released for Stage 1, Check Cut Off Marks & Score Card Direct Download Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2022 CEN 01/2019 Released for Stage 1 has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on all regional websites of RRB. Check Cut Off Marks & Score Card Direct Download Link Here.

Created On: Jan 19, 2022 15:23 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Stage 1

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the stage 1 result of CEN -01/2019 Posts of NTPC Graduate - Post Graduate on all regional official websites of RRB. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 can download their results along with scorecards and cut-off marks through the official regional website of RRB.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 was conducted from 28 December to 31 July 2021 at various exam centres. Those who have been successfully qualified in stage 1 are eligible to appear in stage 2. The candidates have been shortlisted as per the merit in 1st stage CBT duly considering their order of preference for various posts. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD, and ExSM for all subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

For the ease of candidates, we have provided a table mentioning all regional websites and a direct link to the result. Candidates can directly download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result along with the scorecard and cut off by clicking on the provided links. 

Download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 

RRB Name

Result 

Cut Off

Gorakhpur

Click Here

Click Here

Malda

Click Here

Click Here

Thrivanthpuram

Click Here

Click Here

Jammu-Srinagar

Click Here

Click Here

Chandigarh

Click Here

Click Here

Bhopal

Click Here

Click Here

Kolkata

Click Here

Click Here

Guwahati

Click Here

Click Here

Ranchi

Click Here

Click Here

Mumbai

Click Here

Click Here

Ahmedabad

Click Here

Click Here

Ajmer

Click Here

Click Here

Secunderabad

Click Here

Click Here

Patna

Click Here

Click Here

Bilaspur

Click Here

Click Here

Bhubaneswar

Click Here

Click Here

Bangalore

Click Here

Click Here

Chennai

Click Here

Click Here

Muzaffarpur

Click Here

Click Here

Siliguri

Click Here

Click Here

Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC Stage 1 Score Card

