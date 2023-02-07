RRB Recruitment 2023: 2.8 Lakh Vacancies To be Filled for Group D & C, Railways Give Indication

RRB Recruitment 2023: 2.8 Lakh Vacancies will be filled for Group D & C Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

RRB Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Railways has decided to fill the 298973 vacancies for the post of Group D and Group C across the country. This information is given by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Rajya Sabha in response to a question from MP Pramod Tiwari.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Railways has sought vacancies from all 21 RABs across the country. It is expected that recruitment will be done for one and a half to two lakh vacant posts in the Railways by 2023. In this, there will be more restoration on the posts related to Group D and Group C. Its preparation is going on.

Other than this, the vacant posts of Groups A and B shall also be filled through UPSC. Major vacancies are not removed after 2020 in Group A and Group B. Now the preparation for same has been also started.

RRB had published the notification for the recruitment of one lakh three thousand or Group D Posts. After that, no notification was published by the board.

One lakh 39 thousand vacancies were removed including paramedical and graduate NTPC. The process of filling these vacancies is going on.

About RRB:

Railway Recruitment Board is a government recruitment agency which conducts exams for recruitment of various posts including Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group C and Group D non-gazetted civil service, Junior Engineer, Paramedical etc. in Indian Railways under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. RRB was set up in 1998 by the Ministry of Railways.

Also Read:

CAPF Recruitment 2023 for 83,000 Posts