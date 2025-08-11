RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Check Subject-Wise Topics & Preparation Tips

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 is important for cracking the Nursing Superintendent recruitment exam. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Written Test followed by Document Verification. The syllabus covers Professional Ability, General Awareness, Arithmetic, Reasoning, and General Science. This article provides subject-wise topics, marks distribution, and preparation tips to crack the RRB Staff Nurse Exam.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 11, 2025, 17:31 IST
RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

RRB Staff Nurse Exam 2025 preparation starts with a clear understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern provided in the official notification (CEN No. 03/2025). The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 272 vacancies for the Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) post. 

The online application window is open from 9 August 2025 to 8 September 2025. Candidates should use this time wisely to go through the RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in detail. A focused study plan will help in achieving the qualifying marks and performing well in this highly competitive recruitment.

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025

Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to crack the RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025. A complete understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation.

The RRB Staff Nurse selection process involves two stages, a written examination followed by document verification. The written exam is divided into two sections: Professional Knowledge of 70 Marks and General Aptitude of 30 Marks, as per the official exam pattern. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the Staff Nurse post. 

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise

The RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 covers a wide range of topics across multiple subjects. To secure excellent scores, candidates must prepare every topic thoroughly. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the RRB Staff Nurse Exam.

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Arithmetic, Intelligence & Reasoning

This section evaluates candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and numerical ability. Candidates should practice reasoning puzzles, number-based problems, and pattern recognition to boost accuracy and score in this high-scoring area.

Topic Category

Key Topics Covered

Reasoning Skills

Analogies, Alphabetical & Number Series, Coding & Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation & Sufficiency, Conclusions, Decision-Making, Similarities & Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement–Arguments & Assumptions

Arithmetic Skills

Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM & HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Science

The General Science section tests candidates’ understanding of basic scientific concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. These questions are based on Class 10 level and aim to evaluate scientific knowledge and application.

Subject

Key Topics Covered

Life Sciences

Cell Biology, Human Anatomy Basics, Plant & Animal Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics, Ecology

Chemistry

Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Acids & Bases, Elements & Compounds, Solutions, Metals & Non-Metals

Physics

Motion, Force, Work & Energy, Heat, Light, Sound, Electricity, Magnetism, Modern Physics Basics

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Awareness

This section focuses on a candidate’s knowledge of current events, static GK, and important happenings in India and the world. Staying updated with news and developments is crucial to scoring well here.

Topic Area

Key Topics Covered

Current Affairs

National & International Events, Government Schemes, Awards & Honours, Important Days, Summits & Conferences

Static GK

Indian Geography, History & Culture, Freedom Struggle, Indian Polity & Constitution, Indian Economy

Science & Technology

Recent Scientific Developments, Environmental Issues, Space Technology, Sports Updates

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for Professional Ability

Professional Ability is the most important section with 70% weightage. It evaluates the nursing-related knowledge and skills essential for the Staff Nurse role, requiring in-depth preparation from core nursing subjects.

Subject Area

Key Topics Covered

Medical Sciences

Anatomy, Physiology, Nutrition, Biochemistry, Psychology, Microbiology, Sociology, Pharmacology, Pathology, Genetics

Nursing Specialisations

Medical-Surgical Nursing (Adult & Geriatrics) – I, Community Health Nursing, Child Health Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Midwifery & Obstetrical Nursing

Research & Management

Nursing Research & Statistics, Management of Nursing Services & Education

RRB Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment process consists of two stages, a Computer-Based Written Exam followed by Document Verification. Candidates must clear both stages by scoring at least the RRB Staff Nurse Cut-Off Marks to qualify.

Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Staff Nurse Exam Pattern in the table below:

Exam Details

Information

Exam Type

Online Written Exam

Total Questions

100

Marks per Correct Answer

1

Negative Marking

1/3 mark per wrong answer

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Qualifying Marks (UR)

40%

Qualifying Marks (OBC/SC)

30%

Qualifying Marks (ST)

25%

The written exam consists of four sections, with maximum weightage given to Professional Ability. Candidates can check RRB NTPC Staff Nurse mark distribution in the table below:

Subject

Questions

Marks

Professional Ability

70

70

General Awareness

10

10

General Arithmetic, Intelligence & Reasoning

10

10

General Science

10

10

Total

100

100

How to Prepare for the RRB Staff Nurse Exam?

Cracking the RRB Staff Nurse Exam requires a smart preparation strategy and consistent practice. The following are some effective tips:

  1. Understand the Syllabus: Start by reviewing the official syllabus and focus only on the prescribed topics. Avoid spending time on outdated or irrelevant subjects.

  2. Use Multiple Resources: Refer to standard nursing books, previous years’ question papers, and online test series to get familiar with the exam pattern and difficulty level.

  3. Prioritize Professional Ability: This section carries 70% of the total marks, but give it maximum preparation time in your study plan.

  4. Follow a Study Schedule: Create a daily timetable and stick to it. Allocate specific time slots for each subject, especially the high-weightage topics.

  5. Revise Regularly: Schedule periodic revisions to keep concepts fresh in your mind and boost retention before the exam.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

