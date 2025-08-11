RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Check Subject-Wise Topics & Preparation Tips

RRB Staff Nurse Exam 2025 preparation starts with a clear understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern provided in the official notification (CEN No. 03/2025). The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 272 vacancies for the Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) post. The online application window is open from 9 August 2025 to 8 September 2025. Candidates should use this time wisely to go through the RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in detail. A focused study plan will help in achieving the qualifying marks and performing well in this highly competitive recruitment. RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board to crack the RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025. A complete understanding of the latest syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation.

The RRB Staff Nurse selection process involves two stages, a written examination followed by document verification. The written exam is divided into two sections: Professional Knowledge of 70 Marks and General Aptitude of 30 Marks, as per the official exam pattern. Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the Staff Nurse post. RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 covers a wide range of topics across multiple subjects. To secure excellent scores, candidates must prepare every topic thoroughly. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the RRB Staff Nurse Exam. RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Arithmetic, Intelligence & Reasoning This section evaluates candidates’ logical thinking, analytical skills, and numerical ability. Candidates should practice reasoning puzzles, number-based problems, and pattern recognition to boost accuracy and score in this high-scoring area.

Topic Category Key Topics Covered Reasoning Skills Analogies, Alphabetical & Number Series, Coding & Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation & Sufficiency, Conclusions, Decision-Making, Similarities & Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement–Arguments & Assumptions Arithmetic Skills Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM & HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Science The General Science section tests candidates’ understanding of basic scientific concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. These questions are based on Class 10 level and aim to evaluate scientific knowledge and application.

Subject Key Topics Covered Life Sciences Cell Biology, Human Anatomy Basics, Plant & Animal Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics, Ecology Chemistry Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Acids & Bases, Elements & Compounds, Solutions, Metals & Non-Metals Physics Motion, Force, Work & Energy, Heat, Light, Sound, Electricity, Magnetism, Modern Physics Basics RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for General Awareness This section focuses on a candidate’s knowledge of current events, static GK, and important happenings in India and the world. Staying updated with news and developments is crucial to scoring well here. Topic Area Key Topics Covered Current Affairs National & International Events, Government Schemes, Awards & Honours, Important Days, Summits & Conferences Static GK Indian Geography, History & Culture, Freedom Struggle, Indian Polity & Constitution, Indian Economy Science & Technology Recent Scientific Developments, Environmental Issues, Space Technology, Sports Updates

RRB Staff Nurse Syllabus for Professional Ability Professional Ability is the most important section with 70% weightage. It evaluates the nursing-related knowledge and skills essential for the Staff Nurse role, requiring in-depth preparation from core nursing subjects. Subject Area Key Topics Covered Medical Sciences Anatomy, Physiology, Nutrition, Biochemistry, Psychology, Microbiology, Sociology, Pharmacology, Pathology, Genetics Nursing Specialisations Medical-Surgical Nursing (Adult & Geriatrics) – I, Community Health Nursing, Child Health Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Midwifery & Obstetrical Nursing Research & Management Nursing Research & Statistics, Management of Nursing Services & Education Also Check: RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025

RRB Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB Staff Nurse Recruitment process consists of two stages, a Computer-Based Written Exam followed by Document Verification. Candidates must clear both stages by scoring at least the RRB Staff Nurse Cut-Off Marks to qualify. Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Staff Nurse Exam Pattern in the table below: Exam Details Information Exam Type Online Written Exam Total Questions 100 Marks per Correct Answer 1 Negative Marking 1/3 mark per wrong answer Exam Duration 90 minutes Qualifying Marks (UR) 40% Qualifying Marks (OBC/SC) 30% Qualifying Marks (ST) 25% The written exam consists of four sections, with maximum weightage given to Professional Ability. Candidates can check RRB NTPC Staff Nurse mark distribution in the table below: