RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts, Apply @rrccr.com

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (CR) is hiring for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts against Scouts & Guides Quota for the year 2021-22. Check qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (CR) has published a notification for filling up 2 posts in Level 2 and 10 Posts in Level 1 against Scouts & Guides Quota for the year 2021-22 in the employment newspaper. Interested candidates can apply online on rrccr.com from 06 December to 20 December 2021.

The candidates, who apply in response to the Notification and are found eligible, will be called for Written Test. Candidates to the extent of only 2.5 times of the vacancies, who have scored minimum 40% marks in the Written

Test, shall be called for further stage of recruitment process of marks on certification

Important Dates

Online application submission starting date: 06 December 2021

Last date of online application: 20 December 2021

RRC Central Railway Vacancy Details

Level 2 -2 Posts

Level 1 – 10 Posts

RRC Central Railway Scouts and Guides Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 2 – 12th (+2 stage) passed or its equivalent with 50% Marks or 10th passed with course completed act apprenticeship.

Level 1 –10th passed or ITI or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or 10th passed plus ITI

Age Limit:

Level 2 -18 to 30 years

Level 1 – 18 to 33 years

(Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories as per government rules)

RRC Central Railway Selection Process



Candidates will be selected through the written test and marks of certificate.

RRC, Central Railway Recruitment Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for sports and quota posts through the online mode on or Candidates can check Central Railway Recruitment 2019 Official Notification PDF for more details.

Exam Fee for RRC, Central Railway Recruitment 2021 ?



For others: Rs. 500/-

For SC/ST/Ex/PWD/Women/Minorities/EBC - Rs. 250/-

RRC Central Railway Notification Download

RRC Central Railway Online Application Link