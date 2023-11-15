RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1697 Apprentice Posts

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway is hiring 1697 Apperntice Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Registration Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply and Other Details.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway (RRC NCR) has invited online applications for apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 1697 posts are to be filled for apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates possessing the requisite educational qualification mentioned in the notification can apply on or before December 14, 2023.

These posts are available in various divisions/units under North Central Railway including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi workshops and others. You can check here all the details related to RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 campaign including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The starting date for the online application process is November 15, 2023. The last date for submission of online application is December 14, 2023.

RRC NCR Apprentice Jobs 2023:Overview

Organization North Central Railway (RRC NCR) Name of the Post apprentice Number of Vacancies 1697 Category Government Jobs Job Location All India Starting Date of Application Process 15 November 2023 Last Date of Application 14th December 2023 Mode of application Online Age limit 15 to 24 years Official Website https://actappt.rrcecr.in

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Prayagraj Division 364 ELECT Department 339 Jhansi Division 528 Workshop Jhansi 170 Agra Division 296

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of eligible applicants for imparting training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 will be done on the basis of merit list, which will be prepared taking into account the average percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and equal age weightage given to both in the ITI examination.



The short listed candidates so shortlisted will be called for document/certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times the notified vacancies. In case two applicants have the same marks, preference will be given to applicants with higher age. If the date of birth is also the same, applicants who have passed the matriculation examination earlier will be considered first. There will be no written test or viva.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualifications:- Applicants should have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th Class Examination or its equivalent (under 11+2023 examination system) with minimum 50% marks from a recognized board and should have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT. /SCVT recognized by the Government of India.

Technical Qualifications: ITI Certificate/National Trade Certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade is mandatory.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2023: Age as on 01.01.2023

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age. The upper age limit has been relaxed for the specified categories mentioned in the notification.

How to apply for RRC NCR Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts by following the steps given below.

Step I: Visit the official www.rrcecr.gov.in.

Step 2: Log on to the official website of RRC (NCR) on the link given on the home page.

Step 3: You have to fill personal details/ bio data etc. carefully.

Step 4: Candidates must have Aadhaar card. At the time of registration, candidates will have to fill the 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 5: Candidates have to upload the legible scanned copy of the documents given in the notification.

Step 6: You are advised to take a printout of the online form and keep it with you for future reference.