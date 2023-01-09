RRC NR Recruitment 2023 For Group C/D Posts @rrcnr.org: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

RRC-NR has invited online application for the 23 Group C/D Posts on its official website. Check RRC-NR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC-NR) has published job notification for various posts against Scouts and Guides Quota for the year 2022­23 in the Employment News (07-13 January) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 28 January 2023.

Under the recruitment drive under RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, Northern Railway is set to fill total 23 vacancies in Level 1 & 2 of Pay Matrix 7th CPC against Scouts and Guides Quota.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Passed 10 + 02 (+2 stage)/10th passed + National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job :

Employment Notice No. RRC/NR 01/2022/S&G

Important Date RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 January 2023. Expected Date of Online Written Examination is 10 February 2023.

Vacancy Details RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Group 'C'-05

Group 'D' (Erstwhile)-

Eligibility Criteria RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Group 'C'- (a) Passed 10 + 02 (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination

with not less than 50% marks in aggregate from a

recognized Board.

50% is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/ExSM and to those candidates who possess qualification higher than intermediate such as graduation/Post graduation, are exempted from minimum 50% marks criteria.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/For Technical Posts/Scouting Qualification and other eligibility as for the posts.

How To Download: RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC-NR)-rrcnr.org. Click on the link - ‘ Employment Notification No. RRC/NR 01/2022/S&G Link for Online Registration and filing-up Application Form for Recruitment against Scouts & Guides Quota 2022-23e' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.





Click Here For RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=rrc-nr-recruitment-2023-job-notification.pdf

Written Examination Plan

The written test will consist of 40 objective question (40 marks) & 1 essay type question (20 marks) relating to Scouts& Guides organization and its activities and General knowledge for Grade Pay­1900 & Grade Pay­1800.

How To Apply RRC NR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after clicking the link given on the official website of Northern Railway.