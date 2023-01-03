RRC RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2023 (Out): Download CEN 01/2019 Call Letter Here

RRC RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2023; Railway Recruitment Cell (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell have released Group D PET Admit Card on the regional website. Candidates can download it from here.

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRB) released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the candidates who qualified in the written exam. RRB Group D PET Admit Card is available on RRC Western Region (WR) and RRC East Coast Railway websites at rrc-wr.com and rrcbbs.org.in respectively. Call letters for other regions shall be available soon on the zonal websites.

The candidates can download RRB Group D Admit Card through the link given on the regional websites of the RRC. The direct link to download RRC Group D Admit Card is given below. The candidate is required to use their registration dates for downloading the admit card. All candidates are advised to read carefully all the Instructions in the Call Letter and report at the venue as per the scheduled reporting date & time as indicated on the call letter.

RRB Group D PET Date and Venue

The RRB Group D Physical Exam will be conducted as per the schedule below:



RRC Name RRC PET Date Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar 10 to 12 January 2023 at East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway, Mumbai 10 to 21 January 2023

How to Download RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2023 ?

Go to the official website of the RRC. For example- rrc-wr.com Visit the tab ‘Centralised Employment Notification No. 01/2019 for Level-1 posts’ and click on ‘Click here to view/download Notice No. 2 regarding Physical Efficiency Test (PET)’ Click on the admit card link Enter your registration number and date of birth Download RRC Group D PET Admit Card

Things to Carry at RRB Group D 2023

Original Aadhaar Card and any valid I’d proof like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Photostat/Scanned copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport etc. PET call letter for attending the PET. Duly filled and signed Declaration form regarding fitness for the PET. (Format enclosed here with). 2 colour photographs (size 35mm x 45 mm), same as which was uploaded in the application form, for attending the PET.



Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar Card without which they will not be allowed for PET.