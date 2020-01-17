RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Revised Result 2020 announced, Check RSMSSB Result 2020 and Cut Off Marks Here

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Revised Result 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has announced Anganwadi Supervisor Revised Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2020 Advt No.16/2018 can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2020 was conducted on 3 March 2019 at various exam centres. For which, the result was announced on 22 July 2019. The board has announced the revised result due to Jodhpur Court orders.

The board has released the result along with the cutoff of RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2019 Exam. The RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor result 2020 is purely provisional. All selected candidates are eligible for interview round.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in written test and interview round. Candidates can check their result directly following the instructions given in this article.

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Revised Result 2020

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment Highlights:

Advt. no. 16/2018

Total no. of vacancies - 309 Posts

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result Release Date: 22 July 2019

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Revised Result 2020: 16 January 2020

Official Website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

