RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 76 Assistant PRO Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update for the Assistant Public Relation Officer has been released by RSMSSB on its official website. Check application process and other updates here.

RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online application for the 76 Assistant Public Relation Officer Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 14 February 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Applying for RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 . Applying candidates should note that those who have applied earlier for the Assistant Public Relation Officer Post against Advertisement No-7/2021 need not to apply again. They can edit in their earlier submitted online application.

Candidates can check the RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update notification available on the official website of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the News & Notifications sections on the home page. Click on the link APRO 2021: Revised Advertisement for Assistant Public Relation Officer given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update . You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Applying candidates should note that earlier Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the total 69 vacancies for the Assistant Public Relation Officer Post against Advertisement No-7/2021. All the other criteria for the Assistant Public Relation Officer Post will be same as the Advertisement No-7/2021 published on 24 November 2021.

Candidates can apply for RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 from 31 January 2022 to 14 February 2022. Commission will conduct written exam for RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 on 24 April 2022.

You can download directly the Process to Download RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Update



