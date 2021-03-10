RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021 Released for Lab Technician/ Assistant Radiographer Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the additional candidates for the posts of Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer posts can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the document verification for additional candidates on 16 March 2021. RSMSSB has uploaded the list of total 39 additional candidates selected for the document verification round for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer post.

All such candidates shortlisted for the document verification round for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer should note that RSMSSB will verify their registration with the Rajasthan Paramedical Council initially. Candidates will have to bring the Application Form available on the official website and all the Documents as mentioned in the notification during the Document Verification.

Candidates can check the Short Notification/DV Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021 for Lab Technician/ Assistant Radiographer Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: RSMSSB DV Schedule 2021 for Lab Technician/ Assistant Radiographer Post