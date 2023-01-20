RSMSSB CHO Exam Date 2022, know other important details

The RSMSSB CHO Exam Date 2022 has been declared by the board. Know here about exam date, admit card release date and other relevant details. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding MPPSC medical officer vacancy.

RSMSSB CHO Exam Date 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the exam dates for the Community Health Officer (CHO) exam for which a total of 3531 vacancies were declared earlier. Candidates who had applied for the post of CHO must check the official website of RSMSSB for the notification released regarding exam date.

For other details candidates can go through the RSMSSB CHO notification released earlier. The exam date for Community Health Officer is 19 February 2023. Candidates must ensure their eligibility. The admit cards will be available online soon for download. The dates for downloading admit card will be notified later. For now the board has only released the timing for the exam. The exam will be from 10.30 AM till 12.00 PM. The exam will thus be conducted in a single shift.

RSMSSB CHO Important Dates

Exam date- 19 February 2023.

Admit card available- notified soon.

RSMSSB CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 3531

Non-TSP 3071 TSP 460

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Either B.Sc in Community Health OR Nurse (GNM or B.Sc) OR BAMS degree.

Registered with respective Rajasthan Nursing Council/Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan

AND

All candidates are required to appear for a screening exam and shortlisted candidates who have a certificate in Community Health (CCH)or B.Sc in Community Health or B.Sc Nursing with Integrated syllabus or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing with integrated syllabus will be posted on contractual basis for post of CHO in SHC-H& WC.

Those candidates who do not have such qualification have to pass the 6 months bridge course successfully. Those candidates failing in Bridge course once will be given another chance. If a candidate again fails in the bridge course, he/she wont be considered for CHO.

RSMSSB CHO Age Limit:

21 to 40 years