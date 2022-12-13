RSMSSB CHO Exam Date 2022 (Out) For 3531 Posts: Download Community Health Officers Exam Schedule

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the exam schedule for the posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB CHO Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its official website. RSMSSB will be conducting the written exam for the Community Health Officer (CHO) post on 19 February 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 3531 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts can download the Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download RSMSSB CHO Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, RSMSSB is set to conduct the written exam for the 3531 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts on 19 February 2023.

RSMSSB has also released the schedule for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022 on 04/05/11 February 2023. RSMSSB will release the details of the exam programme and other updates in due course of time on its official website.

Earlier RSMSSB has launched the recruitment drive for 3531 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts in the state under which 3071 vacancy are for Non-TSP and 460 for TSP.

As per the notification released, selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam which will be conducted through offline mode.

You can download the RSMSSB CHO Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RSMSSB CHO Exam Schedule 2022