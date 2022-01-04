RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Submit Online Objection From 6 Jan 2022

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download Link.

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key 2021 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted on 19 December 2021 (Sunday) for the post of Computor on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Participants can download RSMSSB Answer Key from the official website. However, RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key Link is given below in this article.

They also have the option to download RSMSSB Computor Answer Key through the provided link.

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key Download Link 2021

Candidates can raise any objection if they found any answer incorrect with a payment of Rs. 100/- per objection. RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Objection Link will be available from 06 January 2022 and the last date for submitting an objection is 08 January 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Download’ Link given under ‘Computor 2021: Press Note for Computor Exam Question Objection’

Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key PDF

Take a printout for future use

