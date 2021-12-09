Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB Computor Admit Card 2021 on 13 Dec @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Check Exam Date

RSMSSB Computor Admit Card 2021 to be released on 13 Dec on official website Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Check Details Below.

Created On: Dec 9, 2021 18:38 IST
RSMSSB Computor Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded a notice regarding the Computor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021. As per the notice, RSMSSB Computor Admit Card will be uploaded on 13 December 2021 and the exam will be conducted on 19 December 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 Noon.

Applicants bring their the following things at the exam centre:

  1.  Rajasthan Computor Admit Card
  2. One Photograph ID Proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc.
  3. Latest 2.5 x 2.5 coloured photo
  4. A blue pen

Candidates should follow dress-code instruction. They can check details through the PDF below:

RSMSSB Computor Exam Pattern

There will 100 multiple-choice questions carrying equal marks. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Part A - GK

30

30

2 hours

Part B - Statistics, Economics and Mathematics

70

70

RSMSSB Computor Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% marks

RSMSSB Computor Answer Key will be available after the exam on the official website. The Candidates can submit their objection  within 72 hours. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- per objection. Thus, the result be prepared on the basis of recivied objections.

The commission had published the notification for recruitment of 250 Computor Posts

