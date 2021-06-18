RSMSSB DV Date 2021 Announced for Pre-Primary Education (NTT) Teacher and Assistant Radiographer Posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSMSSB) has released the document verification dates for Pre-Primary Education (NTT) Teacher and Assistant Radiographer Posts. All those who have qualified for the written test can appear for document verification on the scheduled dates.

According to the notice released on the official website, The RSMSSB Assistant Radiographer DV 2021 is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2021 while RSMSSB NTT DV 2021 is scheduled to be held from 28 June to 5 July 2021. All candidates are advised to check the Roll Number Wise RSMSSB NTT 2021 DV schedule from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

All selected candidates are advised to bring all essential documents at the time of document verification. Failing means their candidature will be cancelled. The candidates are required to bring two sets of copies of documents. The candidates are required to bring a detailed application form along with an Rs. 100/- Indian Postal Order for NTT Posts.

All candidates are advised to follow the covid protocols such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing throughout the document verification programme. Candidates can refer to the official notification for further details.

How to Check RSMSSB NTT Pre Primary Teacher & Assistant Radiographer DV Schedule 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on New Notifications. Click on ‘NTT 2018: Schedule for Document Verification, Paramedical (Assistant Radiographer) 2020: Last Chance for Provisional Candidates’. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl + F+ Roll Number and Search. The RSMSSB NTT Pre Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2021 & Assistant Radiographer DV Dates will be displayed. Download RSMSSB NTT Pre Primary Teacher & Assistant Radiographer DV Schedule 2021 and save it for future reference.

This drive is being to recruit 2177 vacancies for Lab Technician & Asst Radiographer (Paramedical) posts against the advertisement number 02/2020 and 1310 vacancies for Pre-Primary Education Teacher (NTT) against Advt No. 15/2018.

Download RSMSSB NTT Pre Primary Teacher DV Schedule 2018-21

Download RSMSSB Assistant Radiographer (Paramedical) DV Schedule 2021