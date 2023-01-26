RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Download Vanrakshak Selection PDF Here

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF and Cut Off Marks Below.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the selection list for the exam conducted on 12 November, 13 November and 11 December 2022 for the post of Forest Guard. Aspirants who appeared in Rajasthan Forest Guard Exam 2020 can download RSMSSB Result from the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result Download Link - Click Here

Selected candidates are required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test or Trade Test. Candidates whose roll number is given in the list will be informed regarding the PET/Trade Test in due course of time. RSMSSB will upload the time, date and centre for RSMSSB PET Forest Guard PET Trade Test on its official website.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks for Non TSP Area and TSP Area in this article below:

RSMSSB Forest Guard Non TSP Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks Gen Gen 70.7439 Fem 59.1828 WD 18.9826 DV 44.7447 EWS Gen 65.2454 Fem 50.5759 WD 5.3241 DV 34.088 OBC Gen 68.3296 Fem 57.462 WD 14.1777 DV 43.1455 MBC Gen 67.4331 Fem 46.8073 WD 0.0369 DV 11.1206 SC Gen 59.6174 Fem 46.33 WD 3.8368 DV 34.088 ST Gen 58.5397 Fem 48.4811 WD 4.6544 DV 31.4693

RSMSSB Forest Guard TSP Cut-Off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks Gen Gen 52.345 Fem 41.8167 WD 0.3992 DV 17.9311 SC Gen 44.7447 Fem 33.1537 WD NA DV 1.7805 ST Gen 43.7134 Fem 35.1894 WD 0.0554 DV 0.0554

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to RSMSSB Website. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘26-01-2023 Forest Guard 2020 : List of candidates selected for Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Ypu can press ctrl+F in order tocheck your roll number

Step 5: Take the printout of the page

RSMSSB has conducted the exam for filling up 2646 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard of which 2167 are for Non TSP and 479 vacancies are TSP Area.