RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Download Vanrakshak Selection PDF Here

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF and Cut Off Marks Below.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the selection list for the exam conducted on 12 November, 13 November and 11 December 2022 for the post of Forest Guard. Aspirants who appeared in Rajasthan Forest Guard Exam 2020 can download RSMSSB Result from the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result Download Link - Click Here

Selected candidates are required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test or Trade Test. Candidates whose roll number is given in the list will be informed regarding the PET/Trade Test in due course of time. RSMSSB will upload the time, date and centre for RSMSSB PET Forest Guard PET Trade Test on its official website.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks for Non TSP Area and TSP Area in this article below:

RSMSSB Forest Guard Non TSP Cut-Off Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Gen

 

 

 

Gen

70.7439

Fem

59.1828

WD

 18.9826

DV

44.7447

EWS

 

 

 

Gen

65.2454

Fem

50.5759

WD

5.3241

DV

34.088

OBC

 

 

 

Gen

68.3296

Fem

 57.462

WD

14.1777

DV

43.1455

MBC

 

 

 

Gen

67.4331

Fem

46.8073

WD

0.0369

DV

11.1206

SC

 

 

 

Gen

59.6174

Fem

46.33

WD

3.8368

DV

34.088

ST

 

 

 

Gen

58.5397

Fem

48.4811

WD

4.6544

DV

31.4693

RSMSSB Forest Guard TSP Cut-Off Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Gen

 

 

 

Gen

52.345

Fem

41.8167

WD

 0.3992

DV

17.9311

SC

 

 

 

Gen

44.7447

Fem

33.1537

WD

NA

DV

1.7805

ST

 

 

 

Gen

43.7134

Fem

35.1894

WD

0.0554

DV

0.0554

 

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to RSMSSB Website.  rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘26-01-2023  Forest Guard 2020 : List of candidates selected for Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Ypu can press ctrl+F in order tocheck your roll number

Step 5: Take the printout of the page

RSMSSB has conducted the exam for filling up 2646 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard of which 2167 are for Non TSP and 479 vacancies are TSP Area.

 

