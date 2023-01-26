RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Download Vanrakshak Selection PDF Here

RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the selection list for the exam conducted on 12 November, 13 November and 11 December 2022 for the post of Forest Guard. Aspirants who appeared in Rajasthan Forest Guard Exam 2020 can download RSMSSB Result from the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB Forest Guard Result Download Link - Click Here
Selected candidates are required to appear for Physical Efficiency Test or Trade Test. Candidates whose roll number is given in the list will be informed regarding the PET/Trade Test in due course of time. RSMSSB will upload the time, date and centre for RSMSSB PET Forest Guard PET Trade Test on its official website.
RSMSSB Forest Guard Cut-Off Marks 2022
The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks for Non TSP Area and TSP Area in this article below:
RSMSSB Forest Guard Non TSP Cut-Off Marks
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Gen
|
Gen
|
70.7439
|
Fem
|
59.1828
|
WD
|18.9826
|
DV
|
44.7447
|
EWS
|
Gen
|
65.2454
|
Fem
|
50.5759
|
WD
|
5.3241
|
DV
|
34.088
|
OBC
|
Gen
|
68.3296
|
Fem
|57.462
|
WD
|
14.1777
|
DV
|
43.1455
|
MBC
|
Gen
|
67.4331
|
Fem
|
46.8073
|
WD
|
0.0369
|
DV
|
11.1206
|
SC
|
Gen
|
59.6174
|
Fem
|
46.33
|
WD
|
3.8368
|
DV
|
34.088
|
ST
|
Gen
|
58.5397
|
Fem
|
48.4811
|
WD
|
4.6544
|
DV
|
31.4693
RSMSSB Forest Guard TSP Cut-Off Marks
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Gen
|
Gen
|
52.345
|
Fem
|
41.8167
|
WD
|0.3992
|
DV
|
17.9311
|
SC
|
Gen
|
44.7447
|
Fem
|
33.1537
|
WD
|
NA
|
DV
|
1.7805
|
ST
|
Gen
|
43.7134
|
Fem
|
35.1894
|
WD
|
0.0554
|
DV
|
0.0554
How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to RSMSSB Website. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on ‘26-01-2023 Forest Guard 2020 : List of candidates selected for Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test’
Step 3: Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Result PDF
Step 4: Check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates
Step 5: Ypu can press ctrl+F in order tocheck your roll number
Step 5: Take the printout of the page
RSMSSB has conducted the exam for filling up 2646 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard of which 2167 are for Non TSP and 479 vacancies are TSP Area.