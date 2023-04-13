RSMSSB Forester Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

Rajasthan Vanpal Final Result 2023: Get here direct link to download RSMSSB Forester Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

RSMSSB Forester Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has made available the final results for the Forester exam in 2023 on their official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who took the RSMSSB Vanpal Exam can visit the site to view their results. A direct link to the Rajasthan Vanpal Bharti Result 2023 Cut off Marks is provided below, where you can check your roll number by clicking on it.

The PET/PST examination was conducted from February 12, 2023 to February 17, 2023. Candidates can now check the results by entering their registration number and passwords. Aspirants who have successfully qualified the examination will now be called for document verification. This will be the last step of the recruitment process.

RSMSSB Forester Result 2023

The RSMSSB Forester Result 2023 contains the names of the candidates who have cleared the exam and are eligible for the next round of the selection process. It is advisable for candidates to download the PDF and keep a copy of it for future reference.

Rajasthan Vanpal Final Result 2023 Direct Link to Download

The RSMSSB Forester PST/PET Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

RSMSSB Forester Result 2023 Direct Link to download Scorecard PDF

How to Check RSMSSB Forester Result 2023?

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The home page will appear on your computer or mobile screen. Look for the current update section or click on the RSMSSB Forester Final Result 2022 link. A new page will open where you need to enter your Login Details such as roll number and date of birth. After entering your details, you can view your result. You may also take a printout of the result for future reference.



By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the RSMSSB Forester PST/PET Result 2023 from the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.