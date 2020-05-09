RSMSSB Jr Instructor Marks and RSMSSB Industry Development Marks 2019-20 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RSMSSB Jr Instructor Marks 2019-20: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the marks of exam for the post of Junior Instructor and Industry Development on its official website. All candidates who had appeared in RSMSSB Jr Instructor exam and RSMSSB Industry Development Exam can check their marks on RSMSSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, RSMSSB Marks Links are given below. Candidates also download RSMSSB Jr Instructor Marks and RSMSSB Industry Development through the link given below.

The candidates will be required to login into the link to check their marks

RSMSSB Industry Dept 2018 Marksheet for Exam Salt Inspector

RSMSSB Industry Dept 2018 Marksheet for Exam Handloom Inspector

RSMSSB Jr Instructor 2018 Marksheet for Exam Wireman

RSMSSB Jr Instructor 2018 Marksheet for Exam Refridgeration and Air Conditioner

RSMSSB Jr Instructor 2018 Marksheet for Exam Mechanic Diesel Engine

RSMSSB Jr Instructor 2018 Marksheet for Exam Electronics Mechanic

RSMSSB Jr Instructor Mechanic Diesel Engine Exam and RSMSSB Jr Instructor Electronics Mechanic Exam were held on 23 December 2019.RSMSSB Jr Instructor Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and RSMSSB Jr Instructor Wireman Exam on 24 December 2019. RSMSSB Industry Development Handloom Inspector and RSMSSB Industry Development Salt Inspector Exam was conducted on 22 December 2019 (Sunday). The admit card for the same were available from 16 December 2019.

The board had announced the RSMSSB Jr Instructor Result and RSMSSB Industry Dept Result along with cut-off marks on 30 April 2020. The candidates can download the result and check RSMSSB Jr Instructor and Industry Development Cut-Off Marks through the link below.

Industry Dept 2018: Result of Handloom Inspector

Industry Dept 2018: Result of Salt Inspector

Jr. Instructor 2018: Result of Mechanic Diesel Engine

Jr. Instructor 2018: Result of Wireman

Jr. Instructor 2018: Result of Electronics Mechanic

Jr. Instructor 2018: Result of Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner

RSMSSB had published the recruitment notification for filling up 402 posts of Junior Instructor in the month of May 2018 against advertisement number 08/2018.