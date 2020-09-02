RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the posts of Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer posts can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), the Document Verification for the Paramedical Posts including Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer will be conducted from 10 September to 25 September 2020.

RSMSSB has uploaded the complete DV Schedule with Roll Number of the candidates with dates for their Document Verification details. All such candidates whose Roll Numbers have been mentioned in the schedule will have to appear for the Document Verification round. Venue for the Document Verification is-State Institute of Health & Family Welfare, Jhalana Institutional area, Near Doordarshan Kendra, Jaipur-302004.

According to the notification released, RSMSSB will verify the candidates registration with the Rajasthan Paramedical Council initially. Candidates will have to bring the Application Form available on the official website and all the Documents as mentioned in the notification during the Document Verification.

You can check the Short Notification/DV Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

How to Download RSMSSB DV Schedule 2020 for Lab Technician/Asst Radiographer Posts ?

Go to official website of RSMSSB i.e- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the “News & Notifications" section on home page.

Click on the link-"Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Document Verification Schedule for Lab technician and Assistant Radiographer “given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF file of the Details DV Schedule.

It is noted that earlier RSMSSB had published the recruitment notification for a total of 1098 vacancies for Lab technician and Assistant Radiographer Posts. A number of candidates were applied for the major Paramedical Recruitment drive under RSMSSB.