RSMSSB LSA DV Date 2022 (Released) For Pashudhan Sahayak Post @rsmssb.gov.in, Download PDF

RSMSSB LSA DV Date 2022 : Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Livestock Assistant or Pashudhan Sahayak on its official website. RSMSSB is to commence the document verification for the Livestock Assistant post from 20 July 2022 onward.

Candidates qualified in the written exam for the document verification round for the Livestock Assistant can download the RSMSSB LSA DV Date 2022 from the official websites -rsmssb.gov.in.



It is noted that RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for the Livestock Assistant post on 04 June 2022. Result of the written exam was announced on 07 July 2022. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the document verification round scheduled from 20 July to 08 August 2022.

Candidates qualified for the DV round should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification as per the schedule uploaded on the official website.

