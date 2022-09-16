RSMSSB PET Schedule 2022 (Out) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Fire Officer & Fireman Post Practical Test Update

Rajasthan (RSMSSB) has released the Physical and Practical test schedule for the post of Fireman/AFO on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download RSMSSB PET Schedule 2022 PDF here.

RSMSSB PET Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Physical and Practical test schedule for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) on its official website. RSMSSB will be conducting the Physical and Practical test for the Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) in the month of November 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Physical and Practical test round for the Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) post can download the RSMSSB PET Schedule 2022 from the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, the Physical and Practical test for the Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) will be held in the last week of November 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Physical and Practical test round should note that the test will be conducted for the post of Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) at the district headquarter of Jaipur, whereas it will be held in all the district headquarters of the state for the Fireman posts.

RSMSSB will release the detail schedule of the Physical and Practical test for the Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) post in due course of time on its official website.

