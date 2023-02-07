RSMSSB Rajasthan Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule OUT, Download Schedule PDF

RSMSSB Rajasthan Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule has been released by the board on its official website. Candidates can check details here like necessary documents and venue, date and time for physical efficiency and measurement test.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule has been released and uploaded by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website at- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ on 6 February 2023. Candidates who appeared for the RSMSSB Forester/Vanpal Exam on 6 November 2022, can download Rajasthan Forester PET/PMT Schedule from the website of the board. The RSMSSB Forester 2020 Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test will be conducted from 13 February 2023 to 17 February 2023 at various Divisional Headquarters. A total of five times candidates are shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test with respect to number of vacancies. For a Total of 148 Vacancies in the Forester exam a total of 744 candidates have been shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test. There are 100 Vacancies for Non Schedule area for which 500 candidates have been called and for 48 Vacancies of Scheduled Area 244 candidates have been shortlisted. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule from the link given below.

Download Here RSMSSB Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule PDF

Given below are the steps to download the RSMSSB Forester PET/PMT Schedule easily.

How to Download RSMSSB Rajasthan Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board at- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2 : Go to the latest news section.

Step 3: Now, click on the link Titled “Forester 2020: Schedule for Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test”

Step 4: Download RSMSSB Forester 2020 PET/PMT Schedule.

Step 5: Check for your roll no., date, time and venue of tests.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for details of Date, Time, Venue and Roll no. for PET/PMT. Candidates have to appear at the allotted venue and time with their Original Aadhar Card and Admit card of the exam. Candidates who fail to appear for the PET/PMT, their candidature will be cancelled. This exam is of only qualifying nature and candidates failing in PET/PMT shall not be considered for merit list.