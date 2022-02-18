RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 Result 2022 Announced on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link Here

RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 Result 2022 has been announced for 1085 vacancies. Check List of selected candidates for document verification, RSMSSB Result PDF, and other details here.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 on its website. All those who appeared in the RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 Exam can download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 Exam was conducted from 29 to 31 October 2021 and 11 to 13 January 2022 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result through the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Stenographer 2018 Phase 2 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the 'Results' Tab. It will redirect you to a new window. Now, click on the notification link that reads 'Stenographer 2018 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'. A PDF will be opened. Download RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 Result and save it for future reference.

RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 Result

Candidates who have been qualified in the RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 are eligible to appear in the documentation. The date and time for the document verification will be communicated to the candidates. A separate notice will be uploaded on the official website as per the notice. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 1085 vacancies of Stenographer out of which 52 vacancies are for TSP area and 1033 are for Non TSP Area. Candidates can directly download RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 Result by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

