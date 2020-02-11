RSMSSB Tax Assistant Final Result 2020 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Selection List Here

RSMSSB Tax Assistant Final Result 2020 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Tax Assistant Final Result on its official website. Now all those candidates who have appeared for the RSMSSB Tax Assistant DV round can check the final selection list available on the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has conducted the Biometric Authentication and Verification for the candidates appearing in Tax Assistant exam on 10th February 2020.

Candidates appeared for the Document Verification and Biometric Authentication process with the original documents and other details can check the final selection list released by the RSMSSB.



Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has also released the cut off marks for the Tax Assistant Posts exam.

Direct Link for RSMSSB Tax Assistant Final Result 2020

Candidates can check the final selection list and cut off marks available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). You can check the final selection list also from the direct link given below.

Earlier Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the notification for the Tax Assistant posts in the state. A massive number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive in the state.



RSMSSB Tax Assistant Final Result 2020 : Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Then visit to the News & Notifications Section given on the home page.

Click on the link Tax Assistant 2018: Finally Selected Candidates List given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the desired result/cutoff marks.

You should take Print Out of the result.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for latest updates regarding the Tax Assistant Posts Recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.