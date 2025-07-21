RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Short Notification Released - Apply Onlne for 1050 Posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - More Details Here

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short for the RSS Support Engineer Recruitment 2025. The short notice for the recruitment of Support Engineers has been released for 1050 vacancies across different engineering disciplines, such as civil, mechanical, IT, etc. The online application process and dates will get released along with the detailed notification at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Short Notice
The RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 1050 vacancies at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To be eligible for the announced vacancies, candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old, and the candidate must have completed the BE/degree in a relevant discipline. After the selection, candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 16900. Read the official notice below for RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice.
|
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview
The RSSB Support Engineer and Support Chemist have been released for 1050 vacancies in different disciplines. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based written test. The detailed selection process will be released along with detailed official notification. Check the table below for RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1050 (Support Engineer: 995; Support Chemist: 55)
|
Application Dates
|
To be releases along with detailed notification
|
Age Limit
|
21–40 years
|
Salary
|
Rs 16900
|
Selection
|
Computer-Based Test
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Support Engineer Vacancy 2025
RSSB has notified 1050 vacancies for Support Engineer and Support Chemist in different disciplines such as civil, IT, mechanical, electrical, etc. Check the table below for RSSB Support Engineer Vacancy 2025.
|
Post Name
|
Total Posts
|
Monthly Remuneration
|
Support Engineer (B.E. Civil)
|
553
|
16900/- per month
|
Support Engineer (B.E. Mechanical/Electrical)
|
184
|
16900/- per month
|
Support Engineer (Diploma Civil)
|
138
|
16900/- per month
|
Support Engineer (Diploma Mechanical/Electrical)
|
46
|
16900/- per month
|
Support Engineer IT Expert (BE, Computer Science Or IT/MCA)
|
74
|
13150/- per month
|
Support Chemist (M.Sc. Chemistry)
|
55
|
16900/- per month
|
Total
|
1050
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of RSSB Support Engineer 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. The age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years. Check the table below for required educational qualifications.
|
Post
|
Required Qualification
|
Support Engineer (B.E. Civil)
|
Degree in Civil Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.
|
Support Engineer (B.E. Mechanical/Electrical)
|
Degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.
|
Support Engineer (Diploma Civil)
|
Diploma in Civil Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.
|
Support Engineer (Diploma Mechanical/Electrical)
|
Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.
|
Support Engineer (IT Expert)
|
BE/Degree in Computer Science or IT/MCA from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.
|
Support Chemist
|
M.Sc. In Chemistry from a University established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.
