RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Short Notification Released - Apply Onlne for 1050 Posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - More Details Here

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short for the RSS Support Engineer Recruitment 2025. The short notice for the recruitment of Support Engineers has been released for 1050 vacancies across different engineering disciplines, such as civil, mechanical, IT, etc. The online application process and dates will get released along with the detailed notification at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Short Notice

The RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 1050 vacancies at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To be eligible for the announced vacancies, candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old, and the candidate must have completed the BE/degree in a relevant discipline. After the selection, candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 16900. Read the official notice below for RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice.