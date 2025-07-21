RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Short Notification Released - Apply Onlne for 1050 Posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in - More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 1050 vacancies. Candidates must have completed BE/Degree in relevant Disciplines. Apply Online dates to get released with detailed notification. Check here for eligibility and vacancy distribution.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 21, 2025, 13:13 IST
RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short for the RSS Support Engineer Recruitment 2025. The short notice for the recruitment of Support Engineers has been released for 1050 vacancies across different engineering disciplines, such as civil, mechanical, IT, etc. The online application process and dates will get released along with the detailed notification at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Short Notice

The RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice is out for 1050 vacancies at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To be eligible for the announced vacancies, candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old, and the candidate must have completed the BE/degree in a relevant discipline. After the selection, candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 16900. Read the official notice below for RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 short notice.

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview

The RSSB Support Engineer and Support Chemist have been released for 1050 vacancies in different disciplines. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based written test. The detailed selection process will be released along with detailed official notification. Check the table below for RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter

Details

Organization

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Total Vacancies

1050 (Support Engineer: 995; Support Chemist: 55)

Application Dates

To be releases along with detailed notification 

Age Limit

21–40 years

Salary

Rs 16900

Selection

Computer-Based Test

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Support Engineer Vacancy 2025

RSSB has notified 1050 vacancies for Support Engineer and Support Chemist in different disciplines such as civil, IT, mechanical, electrical, etc. Check the table below for RSSB Support Engineer Vacancy 2025.

Post Name

Total Posts

Monthly Remuneration

Support Engineer (B.E. Civil)

553

16900/- per month

Support Engineer (B.E. Mechanical/Electrical)

184

16900/- per month

Support Engineer (Diploma Civil)

138

16900/- per month

Support Engineer (Diploma Mechanical/Electrical)

46

16900/- per month

Support Engineer IT Expert (BE, Computer Science Or IT/MCA)

74

13150/- per month

Support Chemist (M.Sc. Chemistry)

55

16900/- per month

Total

1050

  

RSSB Support Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of RSSB Support Engineer 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. The age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years. Check the table below for required educational qualifications.

Post

Required Qualification

Support Engineer (B.E. Civil)

Degree in Civil Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.

Support Engineer (B.E. Mechanical/Electrical)

Degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.

Support Engineer (Diploma Civil)

Diploma in Civil Engineering from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.

Support Engineer (Diploma Mechanical/Electrical)

Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.

Support Engineer (IT Expert)

BE/Degree in Computer Science or IT/MCA from a university established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.

Support Chemist

M.Sc. In Chemistry from a University established by law in India or from a recognized Institution.

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
