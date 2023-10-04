RUHS Result 2023 OUT on RUHS.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

RUHS Result 2023: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG courses like B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Rajasthan university of health sciences results 2023.

Get the direct link to download Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2023 PDF here.

RUHS Result 2023: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exams. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ruhsraj.org

RUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses like B.Sc Nursing part 1, M.Pharmacy 1st and 2nd sem, B.Pharmacy 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ruhsraj.org

Steps to Download RUHS Marksheet

Candidates can check their B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: Result displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences : Highlights

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2005 by Act No. 1 of 2005 of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Medical, Dental, Nursing, Paramedical science, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy courses.

Presently around 180 colleges are affiliated to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.