RUHS Result 2023 OUT on RUHS.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

RUHS Result 2023: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG courses like B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Rajasthan university of health sciences results 2023.

Get the direct link to download Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2023 PDF here.
RUHS Result 2023: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exams. Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ruhsraj.org

RUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses like B.Sc Nursing part 1, M.Pharmacy 1st and 2nd sem, B.Pharmacy 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ruhsraj.org

RUHS Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Download RUHS Marksheet

Candidates can check their B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Enroll year, Enrolment number and click on ‘View Results’ button

Step 5: Result displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download RUHS Results 2023 PDF 

Check here the direct link for Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2023 for B.Sc Nursing, M.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy Examinations.

 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Previous (Main) Exam. APR.-2023

03-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Nursing Part-I (Main) Exam. APR.-2023

03-Oct-2023

Click here

M. Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) II Semester - End Semester Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

M. Pharmacy (Pharmacology) I Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

M. Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) I Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

M. Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) II Semester - End Semester Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

M. Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) I Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy VIII Semester - End Semester Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy VII Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy VI Semester - End Semester Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy V Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy IV Semester - End Semester Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

B. Pharmacy III Semester - End Semester Re-Exam. MAY-2023

27-Sep-2023

Click here

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences: Highlights

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2005 by Act No. 1 of 2005 of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Medical, Dental, Nursing, Paramedical science, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy courses. 

Presently around 180 colleges are affiliated to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.

FAQ

Is RUHS Result 2023 Declared for M. Pharmacy 1st semester?

Yes, RUHS has released the results of M. Pharmacy 1st sem on its official website. The direct link to check RUHS result 2023 has been updated on this page.

How do I check my Rajasthan University of Health Sciences result 2023 for B. Pharmacy 8th sem?

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Rajasthan University of Health Sciences results on this page.

