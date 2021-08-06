RUVNL Admit Card 2021 Soon @energy.rajasthan.gov.in: Check AE, JE , AO and Other Exam Date Here

RUVNL Admit Card 2021: Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited has released an important notice regarding the exam for the post of Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Junior Chemist, Personal Officer,and Informatics Assistant on energy.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notice, RUVNL Exam for these will be conducted from 04 September to 12 September 2021. Hence, we can expect RUVNL Admit Card Download Link soon on the official website. Candidates who have applied for RUVNL Recruitment 2021 can check the scheduled below:

AEn (Electrical), AEn (Mechanical), JE Mech - 04 September 2021 JE Civil and Personal Officer - 05 September 2021 JE (C&I/Communication) and Informatics Assistant - 06 September 2021 AE Civil, AE IT , AE Fire and Safety and Junior Chemist - 09 September 2021 AO, - 10 September 2021 AE (C&I/Communication) and JE Fire and Safety - 12 September 2021

RUVNL Exam Date Notice

It is to be noted the exam date for Junior Engineer Electrical will be notified later

In order to download RUVNL admit card, candidates are required to visit any one of the state power website. Intimation for downloading call letter shall also be sent through email/sms. The candidates are required to use their Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password for download admit card. They are required to affix recent photo on their admit card.

The candidate should carry their call letter along with original Photo ID and photocopy of the same.

The recruitment is being to fill 1000+ vacancies in RUVNL, RVPNL, JVVNL, AVVNL and JdVVNL. Online Application were invited from 07 June 2021 to 21 June 2021.