SAI Recruitment 2020 for 109 Physiotherapist and Expert Posts, Apply @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert on its official websites portsauthorityofindia.nic.in . Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs from 01 October to 21 October 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 21 October 2020 till 5 PM

Sports Authority of India Vacancy Details

Physiotherapist - 62 Posts

Strength & Conditioning Expert - 47 Posts

Salary:

Strength and Conditioning Expert Lead - Rs. 1,00,000-1,50,000/-

Strength andConditioning Expert II - Rs. 60,000-80,000/-

Physiotherapist I - Rs. 40,000-60,000/-

Physiotherapist II - Rs. 60,000-80000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Physiotherapist - Bachelor of Sports & Exercise Science OR Bachelor of Science in Sports Science OR Bachelors in Sports Coaching & Exercise Science

Strength & Conditioning Expert - Masters in Physiotherapy from any recognized Indian or Foreign University. Minimum 3 years of work experience as Physiotherapist.

Age Limit:

45 Years

Selection Process for Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in on or before15 February 2020.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link