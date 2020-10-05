SAI Recruitment 2020 for 109 Physiotherapist and Expert Posts, Apply @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert on its official websites portsauthorityofindia.nic.in . Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs from 01 October to 21 October 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 21 October 2020 till 5 PM
Sports Authority of India Vacancy Details
- Physiotherapist - 62 Posts
- Strength & Conditioning Expert - 47 Posts
Salary:
- Strength and Conditioning Expert Lead - Rs. 1,00,000-1,50,000/-
- Strength andConditioning Expert II - Rs. 60,000-80,000/-
- Physiotherapist I - Rs. 40,000-60,000/-
- Physiotherapist II - Rs. 60,000-80000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Physiotherapist - Bachelor of Sports & Exercise Science OR Bachelor of Science in Sports Science OR Bachelors in Sports Coaching & Exercise Science
- Strength & Conditioning Expert - Masters in Physiotherapy from any recognized Indian or Foreign University. Minimum 3 years of work experience as Physiotherapist.
Age Limit:
45 Years
Selection Process for Physiotherapist and Strength & Conditioning Expert
Selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in on or before15 February 2020.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment Notification PDF