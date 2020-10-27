SAI Recruitment 2020 for 25 Anthropometrist Posts, Apply @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

SAI Recruitment 2020: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anthropometrist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 15 November 2020.

Advt. No.: F. NO. 1(10)/SAI/SS-ANTHRO/2020-21

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 15 November 2020

SAI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anthropometrist- 25 Posts

SAI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Masters' degree in Physical Anthropology or Human biology from a recognized Indian or foreign university.

SAI Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - The candidate must not have attained 40 years of age.

SAI Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and Interview.

SAI Recruitment 2020 Salary

Anthropometrist, Grade -1- Rs. 40,000- Rs 60,000/-

Anthropometrist, Grade 2- Rs 60000- Rs 80,000/-

Download SAI Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SAI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in latest by 15 November 2020 till 5 PM. In case of any problem faced in applying online, candidates may contact at tele no. 011-24367771 only during office hours (10 AM to 12 PM) on working days.

