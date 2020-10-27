Study at Home
ONGC Recruitment 2020 for Doctor Posts at Ahmedabad Asset, Salary upto Rs. 72,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers on contract basis at its Ahmedabad Asset, District- Ahmedabad (Gujarat). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online on or before 5 November 2020.  

Oct 27, 2020 12:12 IST
Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 November 2020

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Contract Medical Officer – General Duty (GDMO) - 12 Posts
  • Medical Officer (Occupational Health-OH) - 1 Post

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognised Institute. The degree of MBBS should compulsorily be registered with Medical Council of India / State.

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 72,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - No age bar

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and interview. Candidates will be informed about mode of interview i.e. to appear in-person or through the online method with details of date, time and venue etc.

Download ONGC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2020  
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 November 2020. The candidates are advised to mail all the documents & photograph in separate pdf files (for docs) & jpg/jpeg file (for recent colour photo) to recttamd@ongc.co.in on or before 5 November 2020.

