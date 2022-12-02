SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 For 73 Executive/Non-Executive Posts: Check Salary And How To Apply

SAIL has invited online application for the 73 Executive/Non-Executive Posts on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has published job notification for Executive & Non-executive categories posts in Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) & Alloy Steels Plant (ASP). Candidates with certain educational qualification including PG Degree / DNB/BE / B. Tech (full-time) in Electrical / Electronics Engg/MBBS/Matriculation with 03 years (full-time) Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 07 January 2023.

Notification Details SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. DSP/Pers/Rectt/2022-23/DR(det)

Important Date SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 January 2023.

Vacancy Details SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Consultant (Dermatology) - (E-3): 01

Consultant (Orthopaedics) - (E-3): 01

Consultant (Psychiatry) - (E-3): 01

Manager (Electrical /Electronics) - (E-3): 01

Manager (Mechanical)- (E-3): 02

Medical Officer –(E-1): 05

Asstt. Manager(Boiler Operation Engineer) – (E-1): 03

Operator-cum Technician (Boiler Operation) – (S-3)

DSP-21

ASP-05

Operator-cum Technician (Trainee)– (S-3)-05

Attendant-cum Technician (Cable Jointer) (S-1): 04

Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) – High Pressure Welder (S-1):05

Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee)(S-1):19

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Dermatology) - (E-3): PG Degree / DNB in relevant discipline from a University / Institution recognized by Medical Council of India / National Board of Examination / National Medical Commission

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link available on the official website for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)-https://www.sailcareers.com/ Go to the News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Durgapur Steel Plant - Recruitment advertisement for Executive and Non-executive category in Durgapur Steel Plant & Alloy Steels Plant' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply SAIL Durgapur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website:www.sail.co.in (Careers) on or before 07 January 2023.