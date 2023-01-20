SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Announced For Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Post: Check PAT Admit Card Update

SAIL Rourkela has declared the provisional result for the post of Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Trainee on its official website-sail.co.in. Download PDF here.

SAIL Provisional Result 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has declared the provisional result for the post of Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Trainee on its official website. SAIL has conducted the written exam for the post of 19/12/2022. Those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Trainee posts can download the Provisional Result from the official website of the SAIL-sail.co.in.

The SAIL Provisional Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

It is noted that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) on 19/12/2022.

Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT), SAIL has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the next round which is Physical Ability Test (PAT).

SAIL will announce the details of the Date, Time & Venue of the Physical Ability Test (PAT) for the post of Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Trainee in due course of time on its official website. The information regarding the downloading of Call Letter for PAT will be uploaded on the official website -sail.co.in).



Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Fireman/Fire Engine Driver Trainee can download the SAIL Provisional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



