Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021 Out @sailcareers.com, Download Link Here

SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL),  IISCO Steel on  www.sailcareers.com. Check Exam Date and Download Link.

Created On: Oct 18, 2021 12:10 IST
SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021
SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021

SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – IISCO Steel Plant has released the admit card of OCT Trainee for various posts on sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com. Candidates who have applied for SAIL IISCO Recruitment can download SAIL Admit Card 2021 through online mode using their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

SAIL IISCO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IISCO Steel Plant Admit Card through the prescribed link.

SAIL IISCO Admit Card Download Link

SAIL IISCO Exam will be conducted on 29 October 2021. The candidates who are appearing in the exam are required to take print out of the admit card and appear at the venue mentioned on the admit card on scheduled date and time.

How to Download SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of SAIL IISCO Plant - https://sail.co.in/en/plants/about-iisco-steel-plant
  2. Click on ‘Career’ Tab given on the homepage
  3. It will redirect you to a new page i.e. https://www.sailcareers.com
  4.  Now, click on the admit card link
  5. Provide your details
  6. Download SAIL IISCO Steel Plant Admit Card

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.