SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Proficiency Training Nurses Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released detailed notification for Nurse posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 9, 2023.

Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear for walk-in interview as per the schedule mentioned in the notification. As per the selection process, maximum 120 candidates, chosen on first-come first-serve basis, will be interviewed each day. Selection for ‘Proficiency Training’ will be done by assessment of their performance through interview only.

SAIL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for these posts is December 9, 2023.

Schedule of interview: From December 11 to 13, 2023.

SAIL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Proficiency Training of Nurses (PTN)-57

Educational Qualifications For SAIL Jobs 2023:

Candidates should have B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery from Govt recognised Institute.

Internship Certificate (if applicable).

Certificate of Registration of Nursing Council.

SAIL Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit

Upper Age Limit 30 years

Check notification for relaxation in age limit.

SAIL Jobs 2023: Stipend

Stipend per month Rs.10,000/- plus

Knowledge Enhancement Allowance per month (Max up to Rs.7020/- linked to attendance as mentioned in the notification)

SAIL Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For SAIL Recruitment 2023?

Eligible and interested candidates will have to appear for walk-in interview as per the schedule i.e. December 11 to 13, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification. You can also send the application in the prescribed format as advanced copy to the email ID: rectt.dsp@sail.in by December 09, 2023. Check the notification link for details in this regard.