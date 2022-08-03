SAIL Is Hiring For 200 Trainee Posts at sailcareers.com, Selection Based on Interview

SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has published a notification for recruitment to the posts of Medical Attendant Training/Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training/ Medical Lab. Technician Training/Hospital Administration Training/OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training/Advanced Physiotherapy Training/Radiographer Training/Pharmacist Training and others. Online applications are invited from the interested and eligible candidates for these Training programmes of one year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that they will have to appear the interview on the scheduled date and venue which will be intimated to the eligible candidates through SMS in their registered Mobile No. mentioned in the application form.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will also release the notification on its website for the details of the interview schedule.



Important Dates SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022:

Starting Date for submitting online applications: 05 August 2022

Closing Date for submitting online applications: 20 August 2022

Vacancy Details SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022:

Medical Attendant Training-100

Critical Care Nursing Training

-20

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-40

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training-06

Medical Lab. Technician Training-10

Hospital Administration Training-10

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-05

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-03

Radiographer Training-03

Pharmacist Training-03

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Medical Attendant Training-Minimum Matric or equivalent.

Critical Care Nursing Training -The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant

Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration

issued by Nursing Council.

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR

B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training-The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualification.

Medical Lab. Technician Training-The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government

Hospital Administration Training-The candidate should have passed MBA/BBA/PG Diploma/Graduate in Hospital Management / Hospital Administration.

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-The candidate should have passed Intermediate Examination from a recognized Council. Should have completed 01 year of Hospital Attendant/ Anesthesia

Attendant Training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-Passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from a recognized University with ncompletion of Internship from a recognized Institute

Radiographer Training-The candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology from an Institution Recognized by Government.

Pharmacist Training-The candidate should have passed Diploma in Pharmacy OR B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government

SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for these posts through http://igh.sailrsp.co.in only by following these steps.

1) Go to website http://igh.sailrsp.co.in

2) Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1635, Date: 01/08/2022” under “what’s new”.

3) In the next page there are two options

1 Online Application Form.

2 View Filled Form.

Click on “Online Application form”.

4.Click on “Submit” button.

5.After submit you can view your filled data. Click on PRINT button and take print out.

6. Follow the guidelines given on the notification.