Sample Paper for Class 12 Informatics Practices 2021-22: Check With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2021-22. Answers and CBSE Marking Scheme are also available here along with these sample papers. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 are advised to go through these resources to understand the latest exam pattern.

Sample Question Paper

Term-I

Subject: Informatics Practices (Code-065)

Class – XII

Time Allowed: 90 minutes Maximum Marks: 35

General Instructions:

- The paper is divided into 3 Sections- A, B and C.

- Section A, consists of Question 1 to 25 and student need to attempt 20 questions.

- Section B, consists of Question number 26 to 49 and student need to attempt 20 questions.

- Section C, consists of Question number 50 to 55 and student need to attempt 5 questions.

- All questions carry equal marks.

Section – A

Section A consists of 25 questions, attempt any 20 questions.

1. The name “Pandas” is derived from the term:

a. Panel Data

b. Panel Series

c. Python Document

d. Panel Data Frame

2. The command to install the pandas is:

a. install pip pandas

b. install pandas

c. pip pandas

d. pip install pandas

3. Python pandas was developed by:

a. Guido van Rossum

b. Travis Oliphant

c. Wes McKinney

d. Brendan Eich

4. Pandas Series is:

a. 2 Dimensional

b. 3 Dimensional

c. 1 Dimensional

d. Multidimensional

5. Pandas is a:

a. Package

b. Language

c. Library

d. Software

6. We can analyse the data in pandas with

a. Series

b. Data Frame

c. Both of the above

d. None of the above

7. Out of the following, which function cannot be used for customization of charts in Python?

a. xlabel()

b. colour()

c. title()

d. xticks()

8. What is the minimum number of arguments required for plot() function in matplotlib?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

9. Method or function to add a new row in a data frame is:

a. .loc()

b. .iloc()

c. join

d. add()

10. _____________ is the function to save the graph.

a. Savefig()

b. Savefigure()

c. Savegraph()

d. Savechart()

11. A ______________ is a unique data trace of a user’s activities, actions, communications or transactions in digital media.

a. Digital Handprint

b. Digital Footprint

c. Offline Footprint

d. Offline Handprint

12. Which of the following is not a type of cybercrime?

a. Data theft

b. Forgery of online documents

c. Damage to data and systems

d. Installing antivirus for protection

13. ‘F’ in FOSS stands for:

a. Free

b. Forever

c. Fire

d. Freezing

14. Which of the following import statement is not correct?

a. import pandas as class12

b. import pandas as 1pd

c. import pandas as pd1

d. import pandas as pd

15. IPR stands for:

a. Intelligent Property Rights

b. Intellectual Property Reserve

c. Intellectual Property Rights

d. Intellectual Product Rights

16. Which of the following is not a violation of IPR?

a. Plagiarism

b. Copyright Infringement

c. Patent

d. Trademark Infringement

17. While accessing the column from the data frame, we can specify the column name. In case column does not exist, which type of error it will raise:

a. Key Error

b. Syntax Error

c. Name Error

d. Runtime Error

18. ____________is the practice of taking someone else's work or ideas and passing them off as one's own:

a. Plagiarism

b. Copyright

c. Patent

d. All of the above

19. Function to display the first n rows in the DataFrame:

a. tail (n)

b. head (n)

c. top (n)

d. first (n)

20. Following are the impact of e-waste on the environment. Choose the odd one out.

a. Soil Pollution

b. Water Pollution

c. Air Pollution

d. Sound Pollution

21. Abdul deleted all his chats from all his social media accounts, and he thinks that all his traces are deleted completely. Is he right in thinking so?

a. Yes

b. No

c. May be

d. Not sure

22. The legal and regulatory aspects of the internet refer to.....................

a. Cyber Space

b. Cyber crime

c. Criminal law

d. IT act

23. Pandas data frame cannot be created using:

a. Dictionary of tuples

b. Series

c. Dictionary of List

d. List of Dictionaries

24. Which function will be used to read data from a CSV file into pandas data frame?

a. readcsv()

b. to_csv()

c. read_csv()

d. csv_read()

25. Which of the following is not an attribute of pandas data frame?

a. length

b. T

c. Size

d. shape

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Informatics Practices 2021-22

CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 12 Informatics Practices 2021-22