SAMS NHM MP CHO Answer Key 2021 Out: Submit Observation/ Query @sams.co.in

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the answer key of online written test for the post of Community Health Officer. Candidates can download SAMS Answer Key from the official website of SAMS i.e. sams.co.in.

NHM MP CHO Answer Key Link are given below. The candidates can download CHO Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

The candidates may also raise objection/query/observation from 29 June 2021 from 4:00 PM to 01 July 2021 till 4:00 PM through the link above. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 500/- + GST as applicable need to pay for each challenge from the candidates who opt for observation/ query on Question and Answer Keys. If observations/ queries are found correct, the fee shall be ref

How to Download SAMS NHM MP Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SAMS NHM MP - sams.co.in Click on the link ‘Recruitment of 2850 Remaining Vacant Posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP, Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh’ A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Observations on Questions & Answer Keys’ Login with your Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) and submit. Click on “View Answer/ Option Key (Master QP PDF)” to view the question and answer keys, click on the link “Add Observation on Question/ Add Observation on Options” in case you have any observation on the question/ options/ answer key and you want this to be reviewed. ID for Question/ Options/ Answer key can be viewed while clicking on the button “View Answer Key (Master QP PDF)”. Observation/ Query shall be entertained for two days (i.e., June 29, 2021, at 4:00 PM to July 1, 2021, 4:00 pm). Note: Observations/ Queries on questions shall be entertained only of the candidates who have participated in the online written test for which was held on June 27, 2021. Any query/ observation after the above stipulated time shall not be entertained. And any such challenges in the near future on Questions/ Options/ Answer keys shall be deemed invalid and shall not be entertained. As instructed during the written test in case any discrepancy exists between the Hindi and English Question, the English version of the question shall be considered correct/ valid. Our question review committee shall study the Observation/ Query made by candidates and the conclusion of all the queries shall be uploaded on the above-given website at the earliest Observation/ Query of the candidates shall be clubbed, in case of repetitive or similar observations. A single consolidated response shall be provided for such Observation/ Query. Review committee Decision on any discrepancy in the question shall be final and no further Observation/ Query shall be entertained thereafter.

NHM MP CHO Exam was held on 27 June 2021 for filling up 2850 vacancies for Certificate Course in Community Health